Monnit and UScellular Business Customers Can Now Connect Remote Monitoring Solutions to the UScellular Mobile Network

SALT LAKE CITY & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IIoT–Monnit announced today that UScellular approved the use of ALTA® by Monnit LTE and ELTE gateways on its mobile network. The UScellular Technical Approval of Monnit gateways will allow businesses in multiple industries to seamlessly connect to the extensive UScellular network using Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions.

“There is a growing demand across many industries for our Remote Monitoring Solutions that connect business to the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Brad Walters, CEO of Monnit Corporation. “We’re committed to giving businesses reliable connectivity, and with UScellular, you can count on receiving data from Monnit IoT Sensors and Gateways via our cloud-based software virtually wherever you work.”

“Monnit gateways are approved for use on the UScellular network because they meet our high technical standards for network connectivity,” said Ron Heron, director of product and services ecosystem management at UScellular. “Businesses who connect their Monnit IoT devices to our network can be confident they’ll get the high quality data experience they need to keep their operations running smoothly.”

Monnit’s Remote Monitoring Solutions coupled with UScellular’s network can be easily and quickly put to work in a wide variety of industries from agriculture to construction and healthcare to manufacturing. For example, connecting Monnit’s new Wireless Soil Moisture Sensor to the UScellular network can help deliver data from the middle of a distant field or greenhouse to a farmer or manager’s mobile device. They’ll have instant knowledge of where and how long to water their crops.

For more information about how Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions can benefit your business, visit Monnit.com.

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit offers Remote Monitoring Solutions for use in virtually any industry application or use case. Business—Enterprise to SMB—customers use Monnit’s 80+ IoT Sensors to remotely monitor many variables like temperature, humidity, water, light, vibration, and more. You can analyze data on your smartphone or computer using our cloud-based software—iMonnit. Plus, you can receive alerts via email, text, or call when your preset condition parameters change. Learn more at monnit.com.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

