Middleby Announces Exclusive Partnership with Jon Taffer and Taffer’s Tavern

ELGIN, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Taffer’s Tavern, a newly-developed, modern tavern concept developed by Jon Taffer. Known as an award-winning hospitality mogul and best-selling author, Jon is also executive producer and host of the popular show Bar Rescue.

“Jon is a trusted authority on future trends in the bar and restaurant industry and we are honored to exclusively partner with him to build the Kitchen of the Future for Taffer’s Tavern,” said Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald. “He appreciates the innovation and flexibility of the Middleby brands in a ventless, automated and simplified kitchen. Middleby solutions will lower construction costs, minimize the kitchen footprint, reduce training time, provide a safe working environment and decrease overall labor needs while efficiently producing the highest-quality dining experience for customers. We are excited to be part of this highly-visible and innovative project.”

Middleby ventless and automated cooking systems will be used exclusively in Jon’s “Kitchen of the Future” within each location. The restaurant kitchen highlights a streamlined hoodless/ventless format with a small footprint and the latest advancements in contactless food preparation technology. The Kitchen of the Future offers higher volume in a small space, reducing the need for traditional staffing levels.

Even as the concept rolls out, Taffer’s Tavern has already caught the attention of experienced restaurant and bar executives around the world with a celebrity-owned concept, best-in-class beverage program and delicious food.

Middleby is the recognized leader in ventless cooking and automation. Offerings include UL®- certified ventless combis, conveyor ovens, fryers, griddles and rapid cook ovens and advanced full-restaurant IoT and bar control automation. These Middleby solutions are installed in more than 300,000 global locations including historic buildings, ghost kitchens and sporting venues.

For more information on Middleby visit www.middleby.com.

For more information on Taffer’s Tavern visit www.tafferstavern.com.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Baker’s Pride®, Beech®, BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown®, CTX®, Desmon®, Deutsche Beverage®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, Firex®, Follett®, frifri®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Ink Kegs®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch’n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco®, Powerhouse Dynamics®, QualServ®, RAM®, Southbend®, Ss Brewtech®, Star®, Starline®, Sveba Dahlen®, Synesso®, Taylor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Varimixer®,Wells® and Wunder-Bar®.

ABOUT TAFFER’S TAVERN:

Jon Taffer, “Bar Rescue’ star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious bar fare, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology. Taffer’s Tavern will launch its first tavern in Atlanta, Georgia in the summer of 2020. For more information, visit https://tafferstavern.com/.

ABOUT JON TAFFER:

Jon Taffer is a highly-reputed Entertainer, Entrepreneur, Consultant, and Thought Leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Leveraging extensive global experience with powerhouse brands and award-winning ventures, Jon is a valuable asset for companies seeking guidance on transformation, training programs, and “reaction management strategy.” His broad areas of expertise include product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, television, and public speaking. Starring as the host and Executive Producer of Bar Rescue on Paramount Network, the highly rated show is currently in its seventh season. Bar Rescue is a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure, utilizing his four decades of unprecedented industry experience and trademarked Reaction Management strategy to consult on everything from menu design to cost management. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels, Peninsula Hotels, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Wolfgang Puck Express, Anheuser-Bush and the N9NE Steakhouse at Palms Casino Resort. In 2019 Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available in retail stores, including Walmart, across the country. Jon has been featured in numerous international publications such as Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, among other prominent media outlets. He has appeared as a guest on shows ranging from Rachael Ray to Jimmy Kimmel Live to Good Morning America and continues regular appearances on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business News, and as a guest on many other major news networks. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” which stomps on the excuses holding people back from their own success in life and business. For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com.

Contacts

Darcy Bretz, The Middleby Corporation, dbretz@middleby.com or (847) 429.7756