Medallia Announces “Take Care” Initiative Supporting Customers and Employees Through Covid-19 Crisis

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced pilots of key solutions to address the needs of customers and employees in moments that matter in the current pandemic.

Medallia is offering 90-day pilots for five products to support organizations in staying connected at this time:

Employee Video Pulse – facilitate deep employee engagement through video, audio and images within online surveys Digital Feedback – adapt as your customers pivot to new digital channels of engagement. Gather in-the-moment feedback on your digital channels and use insights for intelligent action Crowdsourcing – tap employee creativity and innovative ideas to source new solutions to today’s pressing challenges Text Analytics – turn unstructured text feedback into smarter insights and understand how to help customers and employees now Insights Suite – video and crowdsourcing help remove the limitations of traditional market research during a time of social distancing

“Businesses, government and every kind of organization are being dramatically disrupted. Leaders are having to think on their feet. There is no way to make strategic business decisions in-the-moment without knowing the impact on customers and employees, patients and citizens. Medallia is arming key decision-makers with powerful insights to understand how to pivot their businesses and communicate with employees and customers in live time,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer at Medallia.

These five offerings are Medallia’s contribution to support our communities at this time.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

