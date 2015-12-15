Lubrizol Advanced Material Science Brings Modern Performance and Innovation to the New Premiere Series by FootJoy

The new Premiere Series by FootJoy blends classic golf looks of yesterday with Lubrizol technology to impact the style and performance of today

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Designed with the needs of experienced and professional players in mind, The Premiere Series by FootJoy features ESTANE® TRX TPU polymers from Lubrizol offering superior traction on wet and dry surfaces. ESTANE TRX TPU’s design flexibility helps ensure the successful molding of FootJoy’s (FJ) patented revolutionary anti-channeling tread pattern VersaTrax+, engineered to provide total traction coverage for any angle, reducing slippage.

The innovative VersaTrax+ outsole technology, first introduced in FJ Stratos™ spikeless golf shoe in the fall of 2020, utilizes multiple ESTANE TPU compounds to grip any surface – a harder TPU for better on-course grip and a softer TPU for traction on hard surfaces. VersaTrax+ provides the Premiere Series modern performance innovation, while staying true to its timeless design.

“The VersaTrax+ outsole in the Premiere Series, made with innovative Lubrizol ESTANE TPU solutions, is a premiere technology using our premiere material for a premiere line of shoes,” said Kenneth Kim, Footwear Market Development Manager, Lubrizol. “This new line is a nod to traditional golf designs blended with innovative technology to deliver performance and style for the experienced golfer.”

“We saw a terrific opportunity to completely reinvent the classically inspired golf shoe from the ground up,” said Chris Tobias, Vice President, FJ Footwear. “And to accomplish that, we leveraged every ounce of innovation, as well as direct input from the world’s best players, to deliver next-level performance with a distinctly modern take on classic design.”

Lubrizol invented thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) polymers more than 60 years ago and continues to be a world leader in TPU, delivering high performance solutions to a wide range of industries from performance footwear and apparel to surface protection, consumer electronics, transportation, industrial specialties, bonding solutions and more. The customizable properties of TPU allow manufacturers to Create Smarter, helping reduce waste in manufacturing and providing durable, long-lasting, recyclable* solutions that can help differentiate their products from others in the market.

The Tarlow, The Packard and The Flint shoes in the Premiere Series by FootJoy will be available to purchase on March 1, 2021.

For more information on ESTANE® TRX TPU, visit https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Technologies/ESTANE-TRX-TPU/FootJoy

About Lubrizol

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, leverages its unmatched science to unlock immense possibilities at the molecular level, driving sustainable and measurable results to help the world Move Cleaner, Create Smarter and Live Better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

*Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials.

