Logitech Maximizes Comfort and Saves Space with New Sculpted Ergonomic Trackball

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERGOM575–Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball, an elegant wireless trackball mouse with easy thumb control designed to maximize comfort and save space. Without the need to move your arm for cursor control, your hand and forearm stay relaxed during hours of use. With its beautiful sculpted ergonomic design offered in graphite and off-white, the new trackball offers great palm support for a wide range of hand sizes and is ideal for any size desk or table in your home.





“As we continue to see a trend in remote working, ergonomics and comfort at the desk are more important than ever,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. “With our dedicated ErgoLab — a scientific and human-centered approach to creating products and solutions that help people feel better — ergonomic support remains a priority for Logitech. Our new ERGO M575 wireless ergonomic trackball keeps you comfortable while working, and since the trackball mouse doesn’t move, it’s ideal for your home setup and areas with limited workspace.”

ERGO M575’s smooth and responsive control can be used anywhere you need to work with no movement needed for your arm, as the angled scroll wheel keeps fingers in a more natural position for all-day comfort. Its precise tracking can be adjusted with Logitech Options software for the cursor control speed. The trackball can connect to your device through its included USB receiver or through Bluetooth® Low Energy for a great wireless experience on your Mac, iPad or PC, with a provided AA battery that lasts up to 24 months when using the wireless receiver. ERGO M575 is simple, easy-to-use and convenient, providing all the essential features you need for hours of productivity and comfort.

In addition to a beautiful and ergonomic shape for all, ERGO M575 was designed for sustainability so you can feel good about this choice. A portion of ERGO M575’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic — 50% for the graphite and 21% for off-white. Our PCR program illustrates our commitment to designing for sustainability and our ability to innovate to give end-of-life consumer electronics a second life. By the end of 2021, half of our current Creativity & Productivity line of mice and keyboards will include some level of PCR plastic and we will use PCR plastic in new product introductions, where-ever possible. The ERGO M575’s paper packaging is also sourced from FSC(R) -certified forests, reflecting our commitment to supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

The ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball will be available in October 2020 at Logitech.com for a suggested retail price of $49.99. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

