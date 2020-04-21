Littelfuse to Participate in Virtual Oppenheimer Investor Conference

16 hours ago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today it will participate in the virtual Oppenheimer 15th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on May 5, 2020.

Contact your Oppenheimer representative to schedule a meeting with management. Interested parties can access related investor materials on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com

LFUS-F

Contacts

Trisha Tuntland
Head of Investor Relations
(773) 628-2163

