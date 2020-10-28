Littelfuse Reports Third Quarter Results for 2020

Company performance exceeds expectations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020:

Net sales of $391.6 million were up 8% versus the prior year period, and up 7% organically; sequentially, net sales were up 27% largely due to higher than expected demand in automotive end markets, and strength in several electronics and industrial end markets

Segment performance versus the prior year period: Electronics sales grew 12% (up 13% organically) Automotive sales were flat (down 2% organically) Industrial sales grew 5% (down 3% organically)

GAAP diluted EPS was $2.25; adjusted diluted EPS was $2.16, which benefited from a lower effective tax rate versus the forecasted rate equating to approximately $0.22 in EPS

GAAP effective tax rate was 17.9% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 15.7%

Year-to-date, cash flow from operations was $164.3 million and free cash flow was $122.7 million

“ I am extremely proud of the extraordinary leadership demonstrated by our global associates and business partners amidst these challenging times,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Our commitment to operational execution enabled us to meet stronger than expected demand from our customers, driving year-over-year growth. We continued to capitalize on robust design activity with several strategic wins in high-growth industrial, electronics and transportation applications. As we near the end of 2020, we are confident the actions we have taken this year position us well for sustained profitable growth.”

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Outlook*

The company expects year-over-year sales growth of 7% to 10%, with an adjusted operating income flow-through of approximately 40%. The forecast assumes no new material disruptions from the pandemic

*Littelfuse provides an estimate regarding operating income on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to estimate the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.48 per share on December 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 19, 2020

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call today, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live and available for replay at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute “forward-looking statements” entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.’s (“Littelfuse” or the “Company”) accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2020, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth (decline), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, consolidated total debt, consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the private placement senior notes), and ratio of consolidated total debt to consolidated EBITDA. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales growth (decline), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that consolidated total debt, consolidated EBITDA, and ratio of consolidated total debt to consolidated EBITDA are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 641,890 $ 531,139 Short-term investments 52 44 Trade receivables, less allowances of $42,737 and $42,043 at September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 231,930 202,309 Inventories 243,832 237,507 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 1,218 4,831 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,012 28,564 Total current assets 1,148,934 1,004,394 Net property, plant, and equipment 339,870 344,617 Intangible assets, net of amortization 296,159 321,247 Goodwill 799,791 820,589 Investments 26,066 24,099 Deferred income taxes 7,173 8,069 Right of use lease assets, net 18,811 21,918 Other assets 17,566 14,965 Total assets $ 2,654,370 $ 2,559,898 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 120,938 $ 117,320 Accrued liabilities 98,437 84,120 Accrued income taxes 15,231 14,122 Current portion of long-term debt — 10,000 Total current liabilities 234,606 225,562 Long-term debt, less current portion 725,507 669,158 Deferred income taxes 46,584 49,763 Accrued post-retirement benefits 40,279 38,198 Non-current operating lease liabilities 14,193 17,166 Other long-term liabilities 63,639 64,037 Total equity 1,529,562 1,496,014 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,654,370 $ 2,559,898

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net sales $ 391,566 $ 361,971 $ 1,044,999 $ 1,165,350 Cost of sales 253,390 231,025 684,012 737,368 Gross profit 138,176 130,946 360,987 427,982 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 50,465 54,224 158,832 174,845 Goodwill impairment charge — — 33,841 — Research and development expenses 13,049 19,728 41,044 62,595 Amortization of intangibles 10,104 9,827 29,912 30,068 Total operating expenses 73,618 83,779 263,629 267,508 Operating income 64,558 47,167 97,358 160,474 Interest expense 4,988 5,559 16,261 16,834 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,174 ) 4,968 (9,600 ) 5,636 Other income, net (1,682 ) (4,764 ) (1,643 ) (3,406 ) Income before income taxes 67,426 41,404 92,340 141,410 Income taxes 12,070 5,757 21,331 24,982 Net income $ 55,356 $ 35,647 $ 71,009 $ 116,428 Income per share: Basic $ 2.27 $ 1.46 $ 2.92 $ 4.72 Diluted $ 2.25 $ 1.44 $ 2.89 $ 4.68 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,357 24,482 24,354 24,646 Diluted 24,573 24,684 24,535 24,894 Comprehensive income $ 72,337 $ 18,621 $ 70,594 $ 101,744

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 26,



2020 September 28,



2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 71,009 $ 116,428 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 113,867 93,511 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (29,362 ) 2,781 Inventories (1,611 ) 18,102 Accounts payable 6,661 (29,453 ) Accrued liabilities and income taxes (2,095 ) (44,241 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,787 3,735 Net cash provided by operating activities 164,256 160,863 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (775 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (41,536 ) (38,397 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 148 6,212 Net cash used in investing activities (41,388 ) (32,960 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds (payments) from credit facility 35,000 (7,500 ) Purchases of common stock (22,927 ) (99,387 ) Cash dividends paid (35,100 ) (32,990 ) All other cash provided by financing activities 4,651 4,412 Net cash used in financing activities (18,376 ) (135,465 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,259 (6,114 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 110,751 (13,676 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 531,139 489,733 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 641,890 $ 476,057

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2020 2019 %

Growth



/(Decline) 2020 2019 %

Growth



/(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 255,349 $ 227,252 12.4 % $ 692,809 $ 752,199 (7.9 ) % Automotive 104,724 104,681 — % 271,493 326,814 (16.9 ) % Industrial 31,493 30,038 4.8 % 80,697 86,337 (6.5 ) % Total net sales $ 391,566 $ 361,971 8.2 % $ 1,044,999 $ 1,165,350 (10.3 ) % Operating income Electronics $ 45,860 $ 34,567 32.7 % $ 110,783 $ 127,233 (12.9 ) % Automotive 15,383 11,437 34.5 % 20,642 34,987 (41.0 ) % Industrial 4,898 6,822 (28.2 ) % 8,409 16,158 (48.0 ) % Other(a) (1,583 ) (5,659 ) N.M. (42,476 ) (17,904 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 64,558 $ 47,167 36.9 % $ 97,358 $ 160,474 (39.3 ) % Operating Margin 16.5 % 13.0 % 9.3 % 13.8 % Interest expense 4,988 5,559 16,261 16,834 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,174 ) 4,968 (9,600 ) 5,636 Other income, net (1,682 ) (4,764 ) (1,643 ) (3,406 ) Income before income taxes $ 67,426 $ 41,404 62.8 % $ 92,340 $ 141,410 (34.7 ) %

(a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. – Not meaningful

Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2020 2019 %

Growth



/(Decline) 2020 2019 %

Growth



/(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 18.0 % 15.2 % 2.8 % 16.0 % 16.9 % (0.9 )% Automotive 14.7 % 10.9 % 3.8 % 7.6 % 10.7 % (3.1 )% Industrial 15.6 % 22.7 % (7.1 )% 10.4 % 18.7 % (8.3 )%

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q3-20 Q3-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.25 $ 1.44 $ 2.89 $ 4.68 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) (0.09 ) 0.34 1.27 0.97 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.16 $ 1.78 $ 4.16 $ 5.65 Non-GAAP adjustments – (income)/expense Q3-20 Q3-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 0.3 $ 3.2 $ 1.6 $ 6.9 Goodwill impairment charge — — 33.8 — Restructuring, impairment and other charges (b) 1.3 2.5 7.1 11.0 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating (loss) income 1.6 5.7 42.5 17.9 Other expense, net (c) 0.1 — 2.1 5.8 Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss (6.2 ) 5.0 (9.6 ) 5.6 Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes (4.5 ) 10.7 35.0 29.3 Income taxes (d) (2.2 ) 2.3 3.9 5.1 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ (2.3 ) $ 8.4 $ 31.1 $ 24.2 Total EPS impact $ (0.09 ) $ 0.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.97 Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q3-20 Q3-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 Net sales $ 391.6 $ 362.0 $ 1,045.0 $ 1,165.4 GAAP operating income 64.6 $ 47.2 97.4 $ 160.5 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 1.6 5.7 42.5 17.9 Adjusted operating income $ 66.2 $ 52.9 $ 139.9 $ 178.4 Adjusted operating margin 16.9 % 14.6 % 13.4 % 15.3 % Add back amortization 10.1 9.8 29.9 30.1 Add back depreciation 14.2 13.3 42.0 39.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90.5 $ 76.0 $ 211.8 $ 247.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.1 % 21.0 % 20.3 % 21.2 %

Net sales reconciliation Q3-20 vs. Q3-19 Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales growth 12 % — % 5 % 8 % Less: Transfer a product line between segments (1 )% — % 8 % — % FX impact — % 2 % — % 1 % Organic net sales growth (decline) 13 % (2 )% (3 )% 7 % Net sales reconciliation YTD-20 vs. YTD-19 Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales decline (8 )% (17 )% (7 )% (10 )% Less: Transfer a product line between segments (1 )% — % 3 % — % FX impact — % — % (1 )% — % Organic net sales decline (7 )% (17 )% (9 )% (10 )% Income tax reconciliation Q3-20 Q3-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 Income taxes $ 12.1 $ 5.8 $ 21.3 $ 25.0 Effective rate 17.9 % 13.9 % 23.1 % 17.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes (2.2 ) 2.3 3.9 5.1 Adjusted income taxes $ 9.9 $ 8.1 $ 25.2 $ 30.1 Adjusted effective rate 15.7 % 15.5 % 19.8 % 17.6 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q3-20 Q3-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63.0 $ 80.8 $ 164.3 $ 160.9 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12.1 ) (13.1 ) (41.6 ) (38.4 ) Free cash flow $ 50.9 $ 67.7 $ 122.7 $ 122.5

Consolidated Total Debt As of September 26,



2020 Consolidated Total Debt $ 725.5 Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1) Twelve Months Ended



September 26, 2020 Net Income $ 93.7 Interest expense 21.7 Income taxes 23.1 Depreciation 55.4 Amortization 39.9 Non-cash reductions: Stock-based compensation expense 17.8 Unrealized loss on investments 3.1 Impairment charges 36.1 Other (12.3 ) Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1) $ 278.5 Ratio of Consolidated Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in Private Placement Senior Notes)* 2.6 x

* Our Private Placement Senior Notes, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2030, contain a financial ratio covenant providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the ratio of Consolidated Total Debt at such time to Consolidated EBITDA for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”). (b) $0.7 million and $0.6 million and $1.8 million and $0.7 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the three months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, and $2.1 million and $5.0 million and $4.6 million and $6.4 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019. (c) 2020 quarter-to date amount included $0.1 million of impairment charges on certain other investments. 2020 year-to-date amount also included a $1.8 million increase in coal mining reserves and a $0.2 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019. 2019 year-to-date amounts included $2.8 million of impairment charges on certain other investments, a $2.6 million loss on the disposal of a business, and a $0.4 million gain primarily related to the final payments for the acquisition of Monolith. (d) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

