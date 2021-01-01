Lithe Audio Launches First WiSA Certified Dolby Atmos Ceiling Speakers

Lithe Audio Pro Series in-ceiling speakers expand any WiSA system to add height channels and a third dimension of sound

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the launch of Association member Lithe Audio’s WiSA Certified™Pro Series in-ceiling speaker. The Pro Series speaker, aimed firmly at the custom installation market and Atmos installations represents WiSA’s first certified speaker in the space and will be available in April 2021 and priced at £699.98.





The Lithe Audio Pro Series makes its performance and integration abilities possible by including the latest chip sets for PoE++ and the growing category of WiSA interoperability, ushering in a new era of convenience in creating Dolby Atmos home cinema systems when combined with speakers from WiSA member brands such as Bang and Olufsen, Harman Kardon and Savant. Requiring no speaker cables, only the provision of power, WiSA technology means a full Dolby Atmos system can be achieved quickly and conveniently when combined with Dolby Atmos decoding transmitters, like the new award winning WiSA SoundSend, opening the full immersive audio experience to more rooms and more customers. Already making waves, the Pro Series speaker was named a ‘Best New Hardware’ winner at the 2020 CEDIA awards.

“We have been building this product for two years, basing our approach on what has been successful with our other speakers and listening to the wants and needs of the custom installation community, which included bringing the wireless operability of WiSA technology into the fold,” said Amit Ravat, Co-Founder and Director of Lithe Audio. “Since attending numerous industry events, shows and CEDIA Tech Forums, we are confident that we created a product that delivers what the market is demanding, our most high performance and feature-rich creation yet.”

WiSA functionality allows for 24bits at 48kHz/96kHz, which is twice the quality of CD audio, less than 1/10th the latency of a Bluetooth audio device, meaning no visible lip sync, and automatically recognizes audio configurations from 2.0 to 7.1 to 5.1.2.

“We are thrilled about the launch of Lithe Audio’s Pro Series ceiling speaker as it welcomes a new standard of innovation for the custom install market with its WiSA Certification,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “As the home entertainment category continues to become more advanced with great new product launches, we’re proud to stand behind Association members who prioritize quality and innovation.”

For more information on the Association and its WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified products, visit www.wisaassociation.org.

About Lithe Audio

Lithe Audio (www.litheaudio.com) is a UK based manufacturer that creates a range of high-quality installation products including integrated speakers, garden speakers and TV accessories such as wall mounts for commercial or residential applications. All Lithe Audio products are fully designed in-house by the same team behind the well-established Retrotouch brand (www.retrotouch.co.uk). Passionate about technology innovation, Lithe Audio consistently puts itself on the cutting edge of product development with fresh introductions built to meet the challenges encountered in real world use case scenarios.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Sarah Cox, Dittoe PR for WiSA, 765.546.1036, sarah@dittoepr.com

Keith Washo, WiSA Association, 984.349.272, kwasho@wisaassociation.org