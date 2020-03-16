Lindsay Corporation Awarded Highways England Contract

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Lindsay Transportation Solutions, LLC, today announced it has been awarded a contract from Highways England for supply of a Movable Barrier System for use in Kent, United Kingdom.

Under the contract, Lindsay will provide its Road Zipper System® solution consisting of Quickchange Movable Barriers and Barrier Transfer Machines. The Road Zipper System will enable the moveable barriers to be called into operation when required from their storage position onto the M20 London-bound motorway between Junctions 9 and 7 (approximately 24 km).

The system helps enable a quickly deployed contraflow for traffic traveling in the opposite direction. Under the contract, Lindsay also will provide associated training and periodic inspection support services.

Highways England plans for the entire system and related traffic management scheme to be fully operational by December 31, 2020.

Total value of the Contract as awarded is £21,349,035 (approximately $28 million USD).

Comments and further information were announced by Highways England and the UK Department for Transport, Secretary Grant Shapps, and may be found at the following link:

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/moveable-barrier-to-keep-kents-road-network-moving

For additional information regarding the project and the overall solution, please contact Highways England directly.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

