Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and Samsung Partner to Unveil the Largest Digital Experience in U.S. Convention & Exhibitions Industry

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Samsung Electronics America and Samsung SDS America, a global leader in digital transformation and innovation solutions, unveiled a state-of-the-art digital experience in the new West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).





Featuring a sleek, open air design and an abundance of natural light, the atrium of the 1.4 million square-foot expansion of the Convention Center features an immersive and interactive digital signage system designed to deliver a modern and seamless visitor experience and a cutting edge promotional platform for trade show organizers and exhibitors. The 4.0mm Pixel Pitch LED Samsung video wall spans 10,000 square feet, making it the largest digital experience in a convention center in the U.S.

The transformation began in March 2020 when Samsung SDS was awarded the bid to digitally transform the West Hall with Samsung display technology and signage. “We are thrilled to work with LVCVA on this groundbreaking project,” notes Sean Im, CEO, Samsung SDS America. “This state-of-the-art facility cements LVCC’s position as a top global destination for meetings, events and tradeshows, and now as the unrivaled venue-of-choice delivering a superior digital experience for exhibitors and attendees alike. As economies enter a post-COVID-19 rebuilding phase, this transformation will position LVCC as a modern venue of the future as Las Vegas begins its tourism recovery efforts bringing the destination back to its full strength.”

No. 1 Digital Signage Experience in U.S. C&E Industry

In keeping with the sleek, contemporary design of the West Hall, Samsung technology not only envelopes the space with the glamour we’ve come to expect from Las Vegas but underpins the drive to improve the visitor experience for years to come.

“Samsung has a rich history in Las Vegas with displays featured in hotels throughout the city, and we are proud to be a part of its future thanks to our partnership with the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority,” says Harry Patz, SVP and GM, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Like so many other industries, the hospitality, convention and events industries are returning to a new normal. We are proud to see our display technology reimagine the way the Las Vegas Convention Center does business.”

“Las Vegas remains at the forefront of innovation,” says Brian Yost, chief operating officer for the LVCVA. “We are pleased to partner with Samsung to offer our convention customers cutting-edge technology and exclusive access to unrivaled digital content and branding opportunities.”

At the heart of the LVCC’s cutting-edge signage network are Samsung displays. With installation managed by Design Communications Ltd. (DCL), and a comprehensive content/device control, video wall mapping, mobile design and interactive capabilities from the 22Miles CMS cross-platform, the project sets a new standard for the industry and features hundreds of displays throughout the facility, including:

The Samsung IF Series 4.0mm Pixel Pitch LED video wall. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the video wall in the West Hall’s sunlit atrium welcomes guests and dazzles visitors with ultra-high definition resolution and captivating content.

Samsung’s The Wall 1.2mm microLED technology will be featured throughout the West Hall on 14 overhead directional signage and three interior pylons to enhance visitor convenience and accessibility.

Sixteen interior digital touchscreen 3D wayfinders visualize the entire facility to allow the viewer to not only take in the vast space but also help them get to their intended destination.

Ninety-three meeting rooms feature Samsung’s 49” displays and allow sponsors to communicate their own content with their guests.

Additionally, seven large overhead directional signs help seamlessly guide visitors throughout the space, as well as inform and entertain passers-by. The interactive mobile LVCVA one-of-a-kind user interface app designed and developed through the 22Miles system is enabled with turn-by-turn guidance, augmented reality with image recognition technology and in-app features which will be downloadable from all major app stores.

Samsung’s dynamic signage and 22Miles content management and wayfinding solutions, extend to the Convention Center Loop, the new underground transportation system that will whisk convention attendees across the sprawling campus in Tesla vehicles. The system’s three stations will feature more than 125 square feet of 1.2mm pixel pitch LED signage.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide and with operating the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms and 14 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas alone, the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting leisure and business visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel system that transports convention attendees throughout the 200-acre LVCC campus in all-electric Teslas free of charge. It also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. Both transportation systems will operate when conventions reconvene.

About Samsung SDS America

Samsung SDS America (SDSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Samsung SDS, a $9 billion global leader in digital transformation and innovation solutions. SDSA helps organizations optimize their productivity, make smarter business decisions, and improve their competitive positions in a hyper-connected economy using our enterprise software solutions for secure mobility, retail, DOOH, advanced analytics, and contextual marketing.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products and services across mobile devices, connected appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks and digital solutions. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About Design Communications Ltd. (DCL)

DCL is an award-winning manufacturer of specialty architectural elements, custom signage and integrated digital media for the built environment. With people, experience, and knowledge, DCL partners with architects and designers to provide innovative solutions for notable projects worldwide. Our commitment to our client’s vision, the design process, and consistently delivering an unparalleled product and experience is our greatest success. Learn more about our custom manufacturing, fabrication and installation services by visiting http://www.designcommunicationsltd.com.

About 22Miles

22Miles provides comprehensive technology solutions for digital connectivity, visual communications, media management, and adaptive multi-point interactive experiences. Powered by an immersive, easy-to-use content management software, the process of creating, managing, and enhancing a venue’s ever-evolving content has never been as simple. With automation for scheduled and triggered content deployment, 22Miles’ solution provides a seamless centralized delivery and flexibility. It is customizable from experiential digital signage, interactive 3D wayfinding, safe contact-less interaction technology, large array video walls, and native or HTML mobile apps.

