KORE Named as a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), today announced that it has been named by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, further advancing its position as a visionary for IoT. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“For the second year in a row, KORE is honored to be recognized as the only independent service provider in the Leader’s Quadrant,” said KORE President and CEO, Romil Bahl. “KORE is here to help customers overcome IoT adoption challenges by simplifying the myriad complexities, and hence help them effectively deploy, manage, and scale their IoT solutions for an accelerated return on investment.”

In the face of a global pandemic, 2020 was a year of growth for KORE despite the current headwinds of network sunsets in the US, which bodes well for future growth prospects as the migration to LTE is completed, and with 5G on the horizon. KORE has invested significantly in its IoT platform and also its eSIM and Core Network technology stacks, which combine to position KORE as a leader in the adoption of eUICC technology, the next generation of IoT connectivity. With secure network architecture, IoT-optimized rate plans, and a unified, powerful connectivity management platform, KORE makes it simple to deploy complex, global IoT solutions.

KORE also offers end-to-end IoT solutions with globally compliant services to manage the full lifecycle of IoT deployments. With facilities across the globe, KORE is able to deploy regulatory compliant services on 4 continents. Registrations include HIPAA, FDA, ISO 13485 and 9001, as well as MDD/MDR CE 0086 and WEEE compliance in Europe.

KORE recently announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC.U, CTAC, CTAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected in mid-2021, the combined company expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KORE. To read more about the previous announcement, click here.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

About KORE

KORE Wireless Group (“KORE”) is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. KORE empowers organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. KORE has deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility to accelerate and materially impact customers’ business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

