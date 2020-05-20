Keysight 5G Device Test and Validation Solutions Selected by China Unicom

One of the world’s largest mobile operators leverages Keysight technology to accelerate deployment of 5G connectivity

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that China Unicom, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, has selected the company’s 5G device testing solutions to ensure 5G smartphones and consumer premises equipment (CPE) comply to the latest 5G new radio (NR) standards.

In November 2019, China Unicom launched initial 5G services to deliver mobile connectivity to consumers in major Chinese cities. To expand on those services, China Unicom will leverage Keysight’s 5G wireless test platforms to verify that new 5G mobile devices fulfill end-users’ expectations in terms of performance, security and privacy.

China Unicom selected Keysight solutions to accelerate the service provider’s rollout of compelling end-user mobile experiences and enhanced wireless services in healthcare, education and transportation. A secure, low-latency wireless connectivity fabric that combines 5G with Wi-Fi 6, cloud computing, NB-IoT and artificial intelligence enables China Unicom’s customers to improve efficiencies in manufacturing, extraction of minerals, oil and gas, and harbor logistics.

“Keysight is committed to supporting a global 5G market predicted to serve more than two billion 5G subscriptions by 2025,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight’s agnostic and holistic approach to test, optimization and security, alongside key contributions to standards and partnerships, have led to many milestone achievements that are accelerating the global adoption of 5G and adjacent technologies.”

China Unicom selected Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to access a comprehensive range of test cases for protocol, radio frequency (RF), radio resource management (RRM) conformance and carrier acceptance validation.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

