Kärcher and R-Zero Partner to Deliver UV-C Disinfection Solution across North America

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kärcher North America, a subsidiary of global cleaning technology leader Alfred Kärcher, GmbH & Co, today announced a partnership with biosafety company, R-Zero, to distribute R-Zero’s hospital-grade UV-C disinfection system, Arc. Kärcher will leverage its robust North American presence to deliver Arc’s sustainable disinfection technology to more organizations as the nation reopens.

Kärcher makes powerful and efficient cleaning solutions for home and professional use. Founded in 1935, Kärcher has a simple innovation philosophy: innovation is what benefits the customers. Today, approximately 90 percent of all Kärcher’s products are five years old or younger, and R-Zero’s Arc is the latest example of Kärcher’s commitment to helping organizations navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with breakthrough technology.

“Kärcher continues to look for opportunities to offer high quality, high performing disinfection devices,” said Rex Shull, ‎Vice President of Product Management and Engineering at Kärcher North America. “When choosing a UV-C partner, we wanted best in-class technology, ease of use and affordability – all features we found in Arc. Arc helps us to offer solutions that will not only help businesses open, but allow them to stay open in these uncertain times.”

R-Zero was founded in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of making hospital-grade disinfection technologies more accessible, starting with Arc. Arc is a touchless, hospital-grade germicidal UV-C device, proven to destroy over 99.99% of surface and airborne pathogens in a 1,000 sq ft space, in just 7 minutes. BLE and LTE-M connectivity shares usage data in real time, providing organizations with an auditable trail of all disinfection activities.

In less than a year, R-Zero’s Arc has emerged as a preferred market solution for a variety of businesses and sectors thanks to its accessible pricing, consumer-friendly interface, and scientific validation.

“Kärcher is a global leader in providing the highest quality equipment in the cleaning industry, and we’re excited that they’ve chosen R-Zero’s Arc as their first UV-C disinfection offering,” said Grant Morgan, CEO and co-founder of R-Zero. “With Kärcher’s global footprint and our hospital-grade disinfection technology, we can transform how businesses and organizations across the world fight disease and keep customers and employees safe. We also share a mutual commitment to science-backed, environmentally-friendly products, making this partnership not only strategic but aligned with our company’s values.”

With a cycle times as low as 3 minutes, Arc can prevent COVID-19 outbreaks while reducing labor time for organizations. Additionally, Arc features IoT connectivity that provides an auditable trail of disinfection activity, making compliance both simple and visible.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG is the world’s leading provider of cleaning technology. The family owned enterprise employs more than 13,000 people in 72 countries and more than 127 subsidiaries. More than 50,000 service centers in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive supplies to customers all over the world. Kärcher North America is one of the largest subsidiaries of the Kärcher Group with over 1,000 employees. In the United States, Kärcher produces and distributes products and services under the brands Kärcher, Landa, Hotsy, Water Maze and Legacy. The company’s solutions serve customers‘ cleaning needs in an economical and environmentally-friendly manner. Visit www.karcher.com/us for more information.

R-Zero is the first biosafety company dedicated to making the spaces we all live, learn, work, and play safer and clinically clean. Founded to help organizations protect what matters most, R-Zero’s suite of thoughtfully-designed, hospital-grade technologies and science-backed protocols reduces the transmission of pathogens and the diseases they cause – from the coronavirus to the common cold. R-Zero’s flagship product, Arc, is a touchless, hospital-grade germicidal UV-C device, proven to destroy over 99.99% of surface and airborne pathogens in a 1,000 sq ft space, in just 7 minutes. BLE and LTE-M connectivity shares usage data in real time, providing organizations with an auditable trail of all disinfection activities. For more information, visit www.rzero.com.

Contacts

Alyssa Harker, alyssa@rzerosystems.com, (415) 805-1904