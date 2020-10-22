Juicy Stakes and Intertops Knock up a Halloween Treat

Online casinos deliver with monster poker tournament

ST, JOHN’S, Antigua–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halloween is creeping up on us like the protagonist in a classic Hollywoood horror, but there’s no need to be afraid – because popular poker platforms Juicy Stakes Casino and Intertops Poker are delivering a treat with a wicked week-long Texas Hold’em tournament.

You can forget trick-or-treating; it’s all treats during October’s final few days with his hair-raising Halloween tourney, where the only fiendish thing you’ll find is the monster $3,000 cashpot.

Several devilish days of spooky satellites begin on October 26, with events taking place at different times throughout each day. Entry cost for the satellites begins at just $2, with the winners going on to book their passage straight to the grand finale on fright night.

Of course, the final thriller takes place on October 31 and, starting at $35, it’s an affordable entry cost to give players a great chance of a very happy Halloween. That $3,000 cashpot is guaranteed, so you could grab yourself a tasty treat – without even needing to dress up and knock on a single door!

Here are all the details for the Halloween Spooktacular:

Halloween Satellites



1 ticket to final guaranteed



Texas Hold’em NL



October 26th – 31st



Starting time: Several times per day



Buy-in + fee: $2 + $0.20

Halloween Tournament



$3,000 guaranteed



Texas Hold’em NL



October 31st



Starting time: 7:15pm EST



Buy-in + fee: $35 + $3.50

John Murphy, manager of Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “October 31 is traditionally a night for trick-or-treating. Players might need a few tricks up their sleeves, but we’ve got the treats covered.

“Not only do we wish our players a very happy Halloween, we also wish them the very best of luck. We’re looking forward to a great week with several satellites and a thrilling finale – it’ll be an absolute scream!”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:



About Intertops Poker:



Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades.

About Juicy Stakes Casino:



Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

Contacts

Sarah Blackburn



GameOn Marketing Ltd



T: 0034628499459