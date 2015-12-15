J:COM Selects CommScope to Power 10G Broadband for Japan’s Residential and Business Customers

World’s first commercial virtualized 10G-EPON Remote OLT deployment enables J:COM to deliver groundbreaking speeds

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10G—CommScope today announced that Jupiter Telecommunications (J:COM), Japan’s leading cable broadband and multi channels video provider, has selected its XE4202 10G-EPON Remote OLT fiber node module to deliver 10Gbps broadband to residential and business broadband customers in Japan’s highly-competitive Kansai region.





This collaboration enables a large-scale commercial deployment of 10G EPON with Remote OLT in the Kansai region that J:COM will look to use as a model to expand 10Gbps broadband service in Japan.

The deployment of 10G EPON with Remote OLT allows J:COM to leverage its existing hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) network and fiber nodes to offer 10G EPON which enables groundbreaking 10Gbps symmetrical speeds using CommScope’s NC4000 Optical Node and CH3000 Headend Optics Platform.

CommScope’s unique combination of headend, node, and optics solutions paves the way to further strengthen J:COM’s HFC and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks. The capability to support 10G EPON along with fiber deep upgrades allows J:COM to take immediate advantage of broadband spectrum expansions, virtualized and distributed access architectures, and to reduce capital and operating expenditures. The remote OLT system will also enable the use of centralized network management that can be located in the data center.

“This milestone deployment highlights the strength of our partnership with J:COM as well as our focus on Japan as a priority growth market,” said Morgan Kurk, executive vice president, chief technology officer and segment leader, Broadband Networks at CommScope. “J:COM’s ‘network of the future’ showcases our portfolio’s versatility in facilitating the migration to FTTH, providing more network capacity and reliability for end users. Together, we’re delivering the fastest speeds and the most advanced broadband services for millions of consumers across Japan.”

“J:COM is offering the ‘J:COM NET Hikari 10G Course /Hikari 5G Course /Hikari 1G Course’ ultra-high speed data service to Kansai area to meet the growing needs in high-speed, large capacity communication due to video consumption and the growth of IoT in home devices,” said Shigenari Saito, managing corporate officer and GM of Technology Unit, J:COM. “Working with our trusted partner CommScope on delivering a high performance and high quality network, we aspire to continue to provide valued services that would resonate with our customers.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About J:COM:

Established in 1995, Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (J:COM) is Japan’s largest multiple system and multiple channel operator. In system operation, J:COM provides cable television, high speed Internet access, telephony, mobile, and electric power service, and services based on IoT devices to customers through 11 consolidated subsidiaries at the local level serving 5.57 million subscribing households in Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, and Kyushu-Yamaguchi regions. The number of serviceable households or “homes passed” in J:COM franchise areas is 21.8 million. In channel operation, J:COM invests in and operates 17 thematic channels which are provided to CATV, satellite and telecom operators.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected.

