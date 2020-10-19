ITC Institutes DivX LLC’s Complaint Against Samsung, LG, TCL, MediaTek and Realtek

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, announced that on October 13, 2020, the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) decided to institute an investigation into the importation of certain video processing devices, components thereof, and digital smart televisions containing the same by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics America, Inc., Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex, Co. Ltd. (together, “Samsung”); LG Electronics Inc., LG Electronic USA, Inc. (together, “LG”); TCL Corporation, TCL Technology Group Corporation, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, TTE Technology, Inc., Shenzhen TCL New Technologies Co. Ltd., TCL King Electrical Appliances (Huizhou) Co. Ltd., TCL MOKA International Limited, TCL Smart Device (Vietnam) Co. Ltd. (together, “TCL”); MediaTek Inc., MediaTek USA Inc., MStar Semiconductor, Inc. (together, “MediaTek”); and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (“Realtek”). This investigation is in response to DivX’s complaint filed with the ITC on September 10, 2020, alleging that these parties have engaged in unfair trade practices by the importation, sale for importation, and/or sale after importation into the United States of products that infringe one or more claims of DivX’s U.S. Patent Nos. 8,832,297; 10,212,486; 10,412,141; and 10,484,749 (collectively, the “DivX Patents”).

“For the past 20 years, DivX has invested in the research, development and advancement of digital video technology,” said DivX CEO, Brian Way. “To protect our investment, we have amassed over 400 pending and issued patents that we use in our products, and license to consumers as well as streaming video providers and consumer electronics manufacturers. When other companies use our technology without permission and without authorization, we will take all necessary steps to vigorously protect our valuable intellectual property.” Mr. Way added, “We believe that the ITC plays a valuable role in protecting innovative U.S. companies from unfair trade practices of foreign actors. We look forward to the ITC protecting our substantial and significant efforts to innovate in the video technology space.”

Through its complaint, DivX has asked the ITC to issue an exclusion order to bar importation of the infringing parties’ products and a cease and desist order to bar further sales and other domestic commercial activities of the infringing parties. DivX expects the ITC investigation to continue through 2020 and that the case will be tried in the spring/summer of 2021.

DivX has also filed concurrent suits in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Samsung, and in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware as to the parties to the ITC investigation. Those complaints allege patent infringement of the DivX Patents and DivX seeks monetary damages.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufactures and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped over 1.6 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.

