ISM Deploys ServiceNow Connected Operations

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrated Solutions Management (ISM), a business transformation accelerator for commercial enterprises and public agencies, today announced that it is the first partner to deploy ServiceNow Connected Operations® in North America. This enables customers to leverage the power of their investment in the Now Platform to drive business outcomes and the success of their Internet of Things (IoT) strategy.

Harnessed effectively, IoT has the power to unlock transformative change across all sectors. McKinsey’s Global Institute predicts IoT will have an economic impact of between $4 trillion and $11 trillion by 2025. ISM is working together with ServiceNow to help customers bring IoT data into the new Connected Operations module of the Now Platform empowering technical operations, customer service and field service teams to leverage the native digital workflow capabilities of ServiceNow. Both companies have been working jointly with a pilot customer in the transportation industry, TAPCO (Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc.), since 2019.

Martin Burke, President and Chief Revenue Officer, ISM, said: “IoT has been around for a long time, but its full potential has yet to be unlocked at scale for digital enterprises. Customers have been asking for better ways to make use of the data trapped in single-purpose siloes to drive business outcomes. Together with ServiceNow, we will bring value to customers and streamline IoT data under one platform. By capitalizing on ServiceNow’s powerful productivity capabilities, customers will be able to seamlessly fuel digital transformation across teams and business units.”

ISM was involved in ServiceNow’s pilot program and provided critical feedback on early versions of the Connected Operations product. As a result, ISM has developed fluency in every function and capability. TAPCO, an intelligent transportation solutions provider to businesses and every level of government in all 50 states, is one business that participated in the pilot focused on IoT. TAPCO is digitally transforming its operations by linking Internet of Things (IoT) data with ServiceNow digital workflows for systems operations, field services, customer support, and asset management.

Alyssa Becker, Director Commercial and Strategic Sales at ISM, said: “As organizations continue to see the proliferation of IoT devices, capitalizing on their investment will be paramount. With Connected Operations, customers now have a simple and scalable way to realize that value by bringing IoT data into the unifying digital workflows of the Now Platform. This helps eliminate the need for hard to maintain home-grown systems and creates shared actionable data out of what once were large, siloed pools of data in disparate systems.”

This collaboration will drive improved customer service experiences, realized cost savings from managed Preventive Maintenance visits, and support enterprise customers across industries, including transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, energy, smart cities, technology, and others. It also builds on ISM’s longstanding relationship with ServiceNow as an Elite Partner and 30 years of sharing a seat next to our customers helping them better understand, people, process, and technology.

About Integrated Solutions Management

Integrated Solutions Management (ISM) is a business transformation accelerator for commercial enterprises and public agencies. As a ServiceNow Elite Sales, Services, and Technology partner, we help organizations move beyond yesterday’s workflows and silos towards digital enterprises that are more efficient, responsive, and ready for tomorrow. We do this by using FRITZ®, a business transformation methodology that combines sector and function-area fluency with the ServiceNow platform’s capabilities to create new ways of solving your challenges, expanding your opportunities, and raising your sights.

