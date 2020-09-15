ioXt Alliance to Host Securing Android Virtual Summit

The event will take a deep dive into Android’s connected device security measures and what’s top of mind for industry leaders today

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, today announced its upcoming Securing Android Virtual Summit. Taking place September 30, 2020 from 8:00-10:30 a.m. PDT, the event will center on this prevalent technology and take a close look at how Android and ioXt are working together to secure everything from cellphones to TVs and connected cars.

“As the Android ecosystem continues to grow exponentially and its connected technology permeates both the enterprise and consumer lives, effective security measures have become paramount to ensure that end users are protected and safe,” said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. “By bringing together major OEMs such as Google with wireless carriers such as T-Mobile, as well as other leaders within their respective industries, the ioXt Alliance has forged a strong foundation to support these efforts. We look forward to exploring these themes further in the summit sessions and hear from various Android experts who are currently leading the charge.”

The Summit will open with a keynote on the impacts of IoT by Vint Cerf who is known as “the father of the Internet” and currently serves as Chief Internet Evangelist for Google. His session will be followed by the several other presentations, including:

ioXt Android Profile & Security by Default – presented by Dave Kleidermacher, VP Engineering, Android Security & Privacy at Google

– presented by Dave Kleidermacher, VP Engineering, Android Security & Privacy at Google Who Cares About Digital Rights Management? – presented by Petr Peterka, President at RelevantProgress

– presented by Petr Peterka, President at RelevantProgress Android 11 Security – presented by Sudhi Herle, Director, Android Platform Security at Google

– presented by Sudhi Herle, Director, Android Platform Security at Google Android Auto Security – presented by Jorge Coronel, Technical Program Manager, Android Auto Embedded at Google

– presented by Jorge Coronel, Technical Program Manager, Android Auto Embedded at Google 5G & IoT Cellular Security – presented by Darren Kress, Senior Director, Telecom Infrastructure Security Organization (TISO) at T-Mobile

To register for the summit, click here. The event is currently open to ioXt Alliance Members only. New members are encouraged to join the Alliance in order to take part in the Securing Android Virtual Summit and future events.

