Insights on the Global SFF Board Market Research 2021-2025 | Market Impact Analysis Report due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SFFBoard–The SFF board market is expected to grow by USD 1.98 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.





The rapid increase in mobile data traffic is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing technological complexity of SFF boards will hamper the market growth.

SFF Board Market: End User Landscape

Based on the end-user, the retail segment led the market in 2020. Retail vendors use the information gathered from web browser cookies, kiosks, and POS systems to learn more about consumers, including whole sellers and distributors, and their preferences, purchasing habits, and buying behavior. The growth of the retail segment is attributed to the rising need for information management worldwide. The market growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

SFF Board Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 72% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growing network infrastructure and the increasing adoption of IoT devices will facilitate the SFF board market growth. China and India are the key markets for the SFF Board in APAC.

Companies Covered:

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

EUROTECH Spa

Kontron S&T AG

Mercury Systems Inc.

Portwell Inc.

Radisys Corp.

Super Micro Computer Inc.

WINSYSTEMS Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

