Inseego Launches New 5G/LTE Compact Indoor CPE for Distributed Workforce, Branch Offices and Small Businesses

Wavemaker PRO FX2000e provides fast, flexible 5G broadband for a wide range of fixed wireless markets

Now certified for use in North America, Europe and Australia

Best-in-class RF performance, connectivity and security in a compact form factor

Reliable, resilient fixed wireless broadband for branch offices and SMB locations

Fast and secure home internet for remote enterprise workforce

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its Wavemaker PRO 5G indoor router FX2000e has been certified for use in several markets globally. This plug-and-play fixed wireless solution provides 5G/LTE broadband with ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for up to 32 devices, making it ideal for small businesses and distributed employees who need fast, reliable and highly secure internet access.





With gigabit-class 5G speeds, the FX2000e delivers fast, reliable connectivity almost anywhere, from restaurant and retail locations to branch offices and home offices. The Inseego Mobile app provides an intuitive UI and makes it easy for end users to self-install their devices. Using Inseego Connect cloud softwarei, IT managers can remotely configure and manage all devices in a highly scalable deployment.

“5G solutions provide a great choice for broadband access for businesses and consumers in their distributed offices and homes,” said Inseego President of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma. “Our FX2000e is a compact solution that supports many different use cases for broadband connectivity: Small businesses can get fast internet access anywhere. Enterprises can easily deploy a secure WAN solution for their branch offices and remote employees. And SD WAN providers can now rely on a 5G WAN connection as a primary broadband connection for distributed locations.”

Flexible 5G connectivity

The FX2000e is certified to operate in a broad range of global 5G and 4G frequency bands. Designed as a powerful and cost-effective solution for last-mile internet access, it can bring high-speed broadband connectivity to users on leading 4G and 5G networks in global markets.

With its small form factor, the FX2000e can be deployed as the primary broadband solution for distributed retail locations, as an add-on WAN interface for SD WAN deployments, as an internet solution for small occupancy homes, or as a cable modem replacement for larger homes with mesh Wi-Fi systems and other connectivity needs.

Fast, flexible, reliable and secure

Gigabit-class 5G and LTE speeds

Robust connectivity with ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 devices

Dual-SIM functionality for up to two carrier SIMs, with auto-switching between cellular networks and ethernet WAN

Enterprise-grade security with OpenVPN, access control, end-to-end device security, threat identification, monitoring, threat alerts and other protections ii

Inseego Connect™ Advanced cloud management

Continuous software updates, security and support

Availability

The Inseego Wavemaker™ PRO 5G indoor CPE FX2000e has received regulatory certifications for use in several regions worldwide, including FCC Band 48 support for CBRS networks, and is now available through major distributors in North America and Europe. Please contact Inseego to learn more.

A broad portfolio of 5G FWA solutions for consumers and enterprise customers

In addition to the FX2000e, the Inseego Wavemaker PRO portfolio includes the 5G indoor CPE FG2000e, which is currently commercially available in several markets. The portfolio also includes two 5G outdoor CPEs and a 5G industrial gateway. Please contact Inseego to learn more about these solutions.

Trusted and secure

Designed and developed in the U.S., Inseego solutions are trusted by leading mobile operators, government agencies and enterprise customers worldwide. To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions go to inseego.com. For press and analyst inquires, please email press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks, and the Wavemaker and Inseego Manage names are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

________________



i Base version (free) enables a user to manage a single FX2000e device settings easily using the Inseego Mobile app or Web UI. For management of multiple devices, an Inseego Connect Standard or Inseego Connect Advanced subscription is required, providing advanced device management, provisioning, monitoring, and diagnostics for multiple devices from a single dashboard.

ii Contact Inseego to learn more about available advanced security solutions.

Contacts

Media contact:



Anette Gaven



Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058



Email: Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

Or



Investor Relations contact:



Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group



Tel: +1 (212) 868-6760



Email: joohunkim@mkrir.com