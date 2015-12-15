InfluxData adds Vidya Peters to Board of Directors

Company also introduces Advisory Board with HashiCorp, GitHub, Databricks and ThoughtSpot executives

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfluxDB—InfluxData, creator of the time series database InfluxDB, today announced the appointment of Vidya Peters to its Board of Directors, and introduced a new Advisory Board team to support strategic and accelerated growth. Peters is the first member of the InfluxData Board of Directors with a marketing background.

Peters is an exceptional executive with a history of spearheading successful marketing and go-to-market strategies at both fast-growing startups and public companies. She is currently the chief marketing officer at FinTech company Marqeta, Inc., and former CMO at MuleSoft, the leading integration and API platform. At MuleSoft, Peters led the global marketing initiative through a period of transformational growth, helping to scale the business into one of the most successful and fastest-growing enterprise software companies. Prior to MuleSoft, she was a marketing leader at Intuit and a strategy consultant at Bain & Company.

“InfluxData is a category-defining company in a market with incredible opportunity,” said Vidya Peters. “The company has built a strong foundation with developers and enterprise customers, and I’m excited to work with the Board and the team on the next chapter of their journey.”

InfluxData has also assembled an outstanding group of entrepreneurs to support its management team in an advisory capacity. Members of the new Advisory Board have in-depth experience in the enterprise software space as well as expertise in distinct areas. The Advisory Board members are:

Erica Anderson, SVP of Revenue at GitHub

SVP of Revenue at GitHub Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp

CEO of HashiCorp Ali Ghodsi, CEO and co-founder of Databricks

CEO and co-founder of Databricks Ken Rudin, SVP of User Growth at ThoughtSpot

“We’re honored to be adding such remarkable tech professionals to our leadership team,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “Vidya’s strong leadership background in cloud, enterprise and direct-to-developer marketing will be invaluable as we continue to fuel customer innovation with the most powerful time series platform. The collective success of our new advisors in cloud and developer-focused business will help guide the company as we step up our go-to-market efforts.”

The market opportunity for time series data continues to grow as organizations increasingly look to extract value from the time-stamped data produced by IoT sensors, applications, and IT infrastructure. InfluxDB is optimized for the specialized requirements of time series data – rapid ingestion rates, and highly efficient compute, downsampling and compression functions – for any architecture implementation, whether in the cloud, at the edge or on-premises. InfluxData closed 2020 with exponential growth in its cloud business, an expanding open source developer community and major new customers, including Zoom Communications, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, SunPower Corp., Merck & Co., Virgin Money and China Mobile.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Lego, Siemens, and Tesla, to build transformative IoT, analytics and monitoring applications. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by sensors, applications and computer infrastructure. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow us @InfluxDB.

