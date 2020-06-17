Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Console and Handheld Gaming Software Industry to 2027 – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Console and Handheld Gaming Software market worldwide will grow by a projected US$7.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Console Gaming Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.9% and reach a market size of US$42.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Console Gaming Software market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions. As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.6% CAGR. Within Europe Germany will add over US$175.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years.
In addition, over US$192.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Console Gaming Software segment will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Console and Handheld Gaming Software market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Console and Handheld Gaming Software market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Console Gaming Still Remains One Among the Most Popular Gaming Platforms
- Hardcore Gamers: The Prime Customer Target for Console Gaming
- The Battle Between PC Gaming and Console Gaming Intensifies
- As the Average Gamer Get Older, Strategy Console Games Grow in Popularity
- Console Game Giants Look to Tap into the Casual Gaming Boom
- Console Vendors Attempt to Enable Cross- Console & Cross-Platform Multiplayer Game Playability
- Console Gaming to Receive a Boost from the Ingress of Virtual Reality Technology
- Recent Market Activity
- Competition
- Sony: The Undisputed Leader of the Console Games Market
- How Real is the Threat of Mobile Gaming?
- Although a Key Factor Responsible for Intensifying the Competitive Heat, Mobile Gaming is Not a True Replacement for Console Games
- Piracy in the Console Games Market: A Review
- Rising Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers’ Profitability
- Market Outlook
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Console and Handheld Gaming Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Non-Gaming Feature Innovation in Consoles Expands the Audience Base to Non-Gamers, Casual Gamers & Women
- Interest Surrounding the Use of Game Consoles for Rehabilitation Grows
-
Continuous Innovations in 8th Generation Consoles to Spur Opportunities for Growth in the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
