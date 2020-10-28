HyperX Releases Pulsefire Haste Ultra-lightweight Gaming Mouse

59-Gram Gaming Mouse Features Honeycomb Hex Shell Design, 60M Click Durability and Grip Tape for Increased Control and Quicker Movements

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced the release of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse. Weighing in at 59 grams,1 Pulsefire Haste utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. Designed to meet the needs of gamers looking for an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills, Pulsefire Haste delivers ultimate comfort and command at your fingertips.





Pulsefire Haste features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX NGENUITY software. The mouse also provides four preset DPI settings – 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI – and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement. This ultra-lightweight mouse also utilizes a HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance for easier mouse movements with the use of light and flexible paracord material.

“HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for a lightweight, multi-platform compatible mouse designed for top gaming performance,” said Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX. “Pulsefire Haste combines HyperX’s high-quality design and comfort in an ultra-lightweight solution for quicker in-game movements and improved accuracy when using the included grip tape, helping players effortlessly mirror their movements in-world.”

Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape on both sides of the mouse as well as on the left and right mouse buttons for additional control and comfort. A replacement set of PTFE skates are also included for people who find that they wear through their mouse skates fairly quickly. Pulsefire Haste is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.

Availability

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is initially available in the U.S. for $49.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on global availability for the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse, please visit the HyperX Pulsefire Haste product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Specifications:

Part Number



HMSH1-A-BK/G

Shape: Symmetrical Sensor: Pixart PAW3335 Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed: 450ips Acceleration: 40G Buttons: 6 Left / Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch Left / Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting1 Onboard memory: 1 profile Polling rate: 1000Hz Cable type: Paracord Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE Weight (without cable): 59g Weight (with cable): 80g Dimensions: Length: 124.2mm



Height: 38.2mm



Width: 66.8mm Cable length: 1.8m 1Weight without cable.

