HITN Learning’s App ‘Cleo and Cuquin Explore + Learn’ to Participate in Remote Learning Initiative

In the face of school closings due to the threat of COVID-19, the bilingual App for preschoolers is featured as part of the White House and SIIA new website with educational resources for virtual learning, supporting educators and families during the quarantine.

“Facing the unprecedented challenge of a global pandemic, which has caused the closure of most schools, parents, educators, and the community at large need to be able to count on reliable educational tools and solutions that will make the transition to virtual learning feasible and effective,” said David Rust, General Manager of HITN Learning and added, “Preschool presents special challenges for remote learning. The Cleo & Cuquin Explore + Learn App was designed to engage preschoolers in learning essential math skills through bilingual games and other activities; a very useful component of preschool learning during the quarantine.”

In the face of the global health crisis, which has forced many people to stay home, HITN Learning is embracing its mission of supporting Spanish-speaking families in the United States, making bilingual resources and educational solutions available to parents and educators to facilitate the transition to virtual classes at home. To this end, it offers educational solutions with proven teaching effectiveness, including the Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn educational kits and digital applications, which help parents establish an educational routine, while stimulating children’s curiosity for knowledge and entertaining them in the comfort of home. These kits come with several bilingual English-Spanish educational tools that help preschoolers develop math skills and solve problems in both languages. The free educational app Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn also promotes success in kindergarten with engaging activities, games, video and AR across four math concepts: counting, sorting flat shapes and 3D shapes.

Additionally, parents with preschool-age children can go to the HITN Learning website, where they will find a host of resources in the Parents Corner. Feature stories include sound advice for parents as they navigate their child’s education journey, plus helpful information from early childhood education experts. In addition, they will find easy ways to explain pandemic-related topics to children, such as how to talk to them about COVID-19. The Parents Corner also includes pages of Crafts and Activities plus downloadable printable playsheets, activities that they can print to entertain and play with their children while they are at home.

HITN Learning is committed to the social, emotional, and academic success of Hispanic/Latino children ages 0-14. Its mission is to provide parents, caregivers, and teachers with original learning media products, in English and Spanish, which engage Hispanic families on their education journey. HITN Learning serves learners from all cultural backgrounds who value the bilingual English-Spanish experience. To learn more visit www.hitnlearning.org.

