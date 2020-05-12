Growth in In-App Purchases from Freemium Customers and Advent of 5G Technology Driving Growth in the Global Gaming Software Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The gaming software market is poised to grow by $65.19 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis and looks at the market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by revolutionary improvements in gaming engines, growing developments in cross-platform gaming support and in-app purchases from freemium customers. This study also identifies the growing popularity of esports as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming software market growth during the next few years. Also, integration with social media platforms and the advent of 5G technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The gaming software market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The gaming software market covers the following areas:
- Gaming software market sizing
- Gaming software market forecast
- Gaming software market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming software market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., AT&T Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Ubisoft Entertainment. Also, the gaming software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Mobile games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Console games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PC games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Ubisoft Entertainment
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
