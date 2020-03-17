Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020

Tap to play the most authentic baseball game on mobile – now available in over 100 additional countries

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced the availability of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 on the App Store and Google Play. In collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and new cover athlete, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge – MLB Tap Sports Baseball is back and better than ever. Boasting over 40 million franchise downloads and counting, the Tap Sports Baseball franchise is one of Glu’s leading Growth Games. For the first time, players in Africa, South America, a substantially expanded list of European countries and additional territories will be able to experience the strategy and excitement of Tap Sports Baseball.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 features the likeness of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. A first round draft pick in 2013, Judge went on to achieve a record-breaking 2017 rookie season, hitting 52 home runs, being named an All-Star and winning the Home Run Derby, the first rookie to do so. In 2017, Judge was unanimously selected as the American League Rookie of the Year and finished second for AL Most Valuable Player.

“In 2019, the Tap Sports Baseball franchise delivered 21 percent year-over-year bookings growth and surpassed $250 million in lifetime bookings,” said Nick Earl, Glu President and CEO. “I am consistently impressed by the talent, drive and commitment of this development team as they continue to deliver a deeply entertaining and competitive experience for baseball fans.”

“I’m tremendously proud of the team that steps up to the plate to launch each edition of this franchise,” said Jerome Collin, Vice President of Glu Sports. “This year, we’ve expanded to over 100 additional countries. For the first time, players from around the world can compete against each other for a chance to hit the World Rankings and Leaderboard MVP.”

About MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020

In partnership with MLB, the MLBPA, the MLBPAA, and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 delivers a social-competitive experience allowing players to strategically manage their very own baseball teams. Marks, logos, and players from all 30 MLB teams and for the first time, MLB ballparks offer an authentic gameplay experience while seamless turn-based mechanics and one-touch controls allow for quick session lengths anytime, anywhere. Fan favorite Aaron Judge enhances the experience as the game’s new featured player. Choose your players, set your lineups, and challenge your friends in MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020!

Features of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020:

Authentic in every way – 2020 MLB Teams, Major League Players, for the first time all 30 MLB ballparks, and more

Collect MLB players – from current superstars to the all-time greats

Team up to dominate in Club Events and share the rewards

Create your own player and add him to your roster

Never stop tapping with countless game modes: Slugfest, Home Run Battles, Walk-Off Hero, Event Royale, Pick’em, Season Mode, Target Bash and many more

Always fresh with content and challenges based on the REAL events of the MLB

Build YOUR dynasty in THE baseball game: MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020!

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 is available for free on the App Store at https://bit.ly/38WHHmR and on Google Play at https://bit.ly/2QklUPn.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading creator of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Cooking DASH, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Cooking DASH, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About MLBPA

The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the thirty Major League Baseball teams, and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League baseball players. On behalf of its members it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards – which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League baseball players. Follow: @MLB_Players; @MLBPAClubhouse; @MLBPlayersTrust.

