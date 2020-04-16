Global Game Development Software Market 2020 – Growing Popularity of AR/VR Games in Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Game Development Software Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report on the global game development software market 2020-2024 provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in demand for PC games and gaming consoles. In addition, the growing popularity of AR/VR games is anticipated to boost market growth.
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global game development software market, including Audiokinetic Inc., Epic Games Inc., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc. and ZeniMax Media Inc.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: “The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of AR/VR games.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in demand for PC games and gaming consoles.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component placement
- Game engine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Audio engine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Audiokinetic Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Epic Games, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Playtech Plc
- Scirra Ltd.
- The Game Creators Ltd.
- Unity Technologies Inc.
- ZeniMax Media, Inc.
