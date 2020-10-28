Getac Becomes First Manufacturer to Bring Integrated LiFi Technology to Rugged Mobile Computing Market

Selected strategic customers to commercialize new solution based on specific industry applications and requirements

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Getac has announced that it is bringing integrated LiFi technology powered by pureLiFi to the rugged market for the first time. The announcement means customers across a wide range of professional sectors will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of fully rugged reliability and innovative LiFi connectivity in a single device, unlocking a host of powerful new applications and use cases.

Previously, users wishing to capitalize on the benefits of LiFi technology had to rely on a USB dongle plugged into the side of their device. This approach is highly vulnerable to even the slightest knock or drop, making it unviable in many working environments, such as those found in the defense, public safety, automotive, energy and manufacturing sectors. With this announcement, users across these sectors will be able to purchase a fully rugged solution with LiFi technology fully integrated into the device. The first Getac device to offer integrated LiFi capability will be the recently launched UX10 fully rugged tablet.

LiFi technology: Secure, high quality, light-based connectivity

LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology uses light to transmit data rather than radio frequency, which is the case with traditional technologies such as WiFi, LTE, 4G, 5G etc. This innovative approach has a number of benefits over RF-based technologies including:

Improved privacy and security: Light can be more easily contained than radio waves, and secured in a physical space. As a result, it is much less vulnerable to hacking or hijacking, while giving greater control over network localization, asset tracking and user authentication.

Light can be more easily contained than radio waves, and secured in a physical space. As a result, it is much less vulnerable to hacking or hijacking, while giving greater control over network localization, asset tracking and user authentication. Superior connection quality: LiFi offers a thousand times the data density of RF-based networks, resulting in enhanced reliability and interference free communications. LiFi also doesn’t interfere with RF signals, meaning both networks can be run simultaneously in the same physical space.

LiFi offers a thousand times the data density of RF-based networks, resulting in enhanced reliability and interference free communications. LiFi also doesn’t interfere with RF signals, meaning both networks can be run simultaneously in the same physical space. Extremely low latency: Light-based data connections have significantly lower latency than RF-based technology, which can radically enable innovation, automation and the use of advanced applications including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Unlocking powerful new applications across a range of sectors

The combination of rugged reliability and LiFi connectivity unlocks a series of powerful new applications across a range of sectors. These include:

Defense: Inherently secure, fully rugged communications solutions that can be rapidly deployed in the field, thanks to minimal cabling requirements.

Inherently secure, fully rugged communications solutions that can be rapidly deployed in the field, thanks to minimal cabling requirements. Public safety: Lightning fast on-scene data collection and transmission in emergency response scenarios, aided by high quality, low latency LiFi connectivity.

Lightning fast on-scene data collection and transmission in emergency response scenarios, aided by high quality, low latency LiFi connectivity. Automotive: Fast, uninterrupted data downloads for upgrading vehicle firmware in highly physical factory or workshop environments.

Fast, uninterrupted data downloads for upgrading vehicle firmware in highly physical factory or workshop environments. Manufacturing and energy: LiFi can help turn old infrastructure into IoT (internet of things), aiding digital transformation in areas where there are concerns over RF-based equipment interfering with safety-critical operations.

“At Getac, we work with a huge range of customers across multiple sectors, many of whom have very specific technology requirements and challenges,” says Rick Hwang President of Rugged & Video Solutions Business Group at Getac. “Today’s announcement once again demonstrates our commitment to solving these challenges by combining powerful new technologies such as LiFi with our proven rugged devices, to create industry leading solutions that excel in even the most adverse operational environments.”

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2019 annual revenue $40 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. Today, Getac’s business coverage includes rugged notebooks and tablets, not only for the military, but also for the automotive and process industry, the police, fire departments as well as utility, manufacturing, transportation and logistics customers. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

Contacts

Jeff Ayers (ALCHAR for Getac)



(917) 324 2385 direct



jayers@alcharpr.com