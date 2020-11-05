Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., and Corsair Components Inc. will emerge as major gaming headset market participants during 2020-2024
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GamingHeadsetMarket–The gaming headset market is expected to grow by USD 788.08 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gaming headset market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The gaming headset market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre and post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Gaming Headset Market Participants:
ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers gaming headset under the brands, TUF Gaming and ROG Strix.
Audio-Technica US Inc.
Audio-Technica US Inc. operates its business under products segment. The company offers gaming headset under the brands, ATH-G1, ATH-ADG1X, ATH-G1WL, ATH-PDG1, and others.
Corsair Components Inc.
Corsair Components Inc. operates its business under products segment. The company offers gaming headset under the brand, Virtuoso, Void, HS60 Haptic, and others.
Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Gaming headset market is segmented as below:
-
Technology
- Wired Gaming Headsets
- Wireless Gaming Headsets
-
Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
-
Product
- PC Gaming Headsets
- Console Gaming Headsets
-
Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
The gaming headset market is driven by growth in the global e-sports market. In addition, other factors such as technological trends are expected to trigger the gaming headset market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
