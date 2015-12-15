Four Tech Start-up Winners Set to Transform the Ports and Logistics Sector by Piloting Projects With Gulftainer

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#logistics–Four tech start-ups from three countries are leading breakthrough work to transform the ports and logistics sector by piloting projects with Gulftainer.

eYard, Morpheus.Network, ThroughPut, and ZaiNar have emerged as winners of Gulftainer’s Future of Ports 2021, which saw more than 2,000 applicants from over 200 cities vie to create disruptive technology that will reshape the sector.

ZaiNar is an innovative application that enables real-time 3D location with sub-meter precision designed to transform how ports manage operations and assets. The company is developing next generation wireless radio location tracking technologies for mobile and IoT applications that provide enterprises with data needed to remain competitive.

eYard won the AI category for leveraging the technology to analyze thousands of potential operational scenarios that can create unprecedented levels of efficiency for container terminals.

ThroughPut, the winner for Big Data solutions, uses existing data to rapidly optimize supply chains and address operational bottlenecks. It seeks to improve business outcomes for port operators and their customers using this powerful new tool.

Morpheus.Network, winner of the blockchain category, offers a SaaS middleware platform that enables trusted and compliant data-sharing across the supply chain, unlocking broad opportunities to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

To watch the grand finale event featuring the winning ideas, finalists, and other speakers, please visit FOP.Gulftainer.com.

About Gulftainer

Established in 1976, Gulftainer is a privately owned, independent port management and 3PL logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and for more than 40 years it has been delivering a world-class performance to its customers. Its global footprint including operations in the UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.

Gulftainer is excited to create an open, collaborative platform to lead the port industry’s revolution, engaging startups, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to create the future of the ports and logistics industry. For more information on Gulftainer, visit www.gulftainer.com.

About OneValley

OneValley, formerly GSVlabs, is a global entrepreneurship platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, that supports entrepreneurs, accelerates startups, and empowers organizations across the world that foster innovation communities. OneValley directly supports over 40,000 members and indirectly another 175,000+ through our enterprise partnerships and platforms, powered by our online platform Passport, the world’s most comprehensive innovation platform connecting Silicon Valley to the World and the World to Silicon Valley. For more information about OneValley, visit www.theonevalley.com.

Contacts

For further information please contact:

Gulftainer



Global:



Neena Dominic, Gulftainer Communications



(M) +971 50 2861274



(E) communications@gulftainer.com

US:



Kathryn Bradley, Gulftainer Communications



(M) +1 302 354 4096



(E) communications@gulftainer.com

OneValley



Vanessa Torre, Head of Marketing



(E) vanessa@theonevalley.com