Exceeding Perfection – Brook X One SE Adapter (support PS5) for the Xbox Elite 2 & XSX|S Wireless Controller

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#controller–The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 are currently viewed as the best on the market by gamers. Brook’s newly launched X One SE adapter takes gaming experience to a whole new level, exceeding all previous restrictions for cross-platform gameplay. The product not only offers a cross-platform wireless connection but also maintains ultra-low latency. Physical buttons and toggle switches are added to the next generation product, making functions such as platform switching, remapping, and turbo functions, much more convenient and easy to operate. Moreover, the polished design quality has undergone comprehensive enhancement regarding weight, appearance, and volume, yet retaining the excellent operating feel of the original Xbox controller.





Brook has combined more than 2 decades of product R&D and manufacturing technology and launched over 30 models of converters. With its cross-platform adapter production technology near perfection, Brook continues to update its product firmware and constantly expands their supportability to meet gaming needs, acquiring praise and love from gamers. Since Brook introduced the first-generation adapter for Xbox One controller in 2018, more than 55,000 X One Adapter have been sold worldwide. In response to the next generation consoles, the XoneSE switches to Type-C connectors to let the XSX|S controllers and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to be cross-platform.

With comprehensive improvements and optimization implemented based on players’ feedback; The XoneSE includes easier and faster installation methods, one-key switch between platforms, remapping buttons with custom setting process function, and a tailored original-factory charging pack for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series .

As a cross-platform adapter, the XoneSE must ensure that all functions available to the original platform are not left out. The XoneSE allows gamers to use “6-axis somatosensory control” for PS4 and Switch game consoles. For PS4 game consoles, game audio can be transmitted wirelessly from the PS4 and received through the 3.5mm headphone jack of the adapter. Xbox handles lack a touchpad but this issue is addressed through the delicate left and right sliding gestures through the simulated touchpad button.

X one SE Adapter makes your Xbox controller become a legendary gear.

Brook’s Xbox One SE Adapter available on the global market:

Brook Amazon US: https://amzn.to/32d2ZMD

UK Retailer: https://www.adzgaming.com/product/brook-x-one-adapter-se/

Australia Retailer: https://www.gamory.com.au/search?type=product&q=NOT+tag%3A__gift+AND+brook*

Contacts

Brook Design, LLC.



JJ Chieh



JJChieh@zeroplus.com.tw

www.brookaccessory.com