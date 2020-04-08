Esri Announces Online Analytics Platform for Caribbean Community

New GeoPortal Site Provides Free Location Data and Mapping Resources

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that it has launched the Caribbean GeoPortal, a comprehensive cloud-based platform that provides rich content and solutions from Esri and its partners. Built in collaboration with its Caribbean distributor Spatial Innovision, the geoportal provides premium access to Esri’s ArcGIS Online software, as well as geographic data and imagery for the Caribbean community. These data are able to be analyzed with ready to use spatial analytic services and open source tools.

“This is one of the most ambitious collaborations we have had in the international arena,” said Paloma Merodio, Vice President, Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI). “Countries and territories of the Caribbean will now have increased capacity for disaster response and sustainable development through empirical evidence-based data analysis and previously untapped data sources that can inform policies and decision-making.”

International agencies, financial institutions, inter-governmental organizations, NGO’s, as well as academia and the private sector, will be able to use the geoportal to address the most urgent development challenges—from economic development and climate issues to disaster risk management and response, as well as health care. Specifically, they will now be able to leverage this technology to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the geoportal is access to Esri’s COVID-19 GIS Hub site, a resource which provides essential data, as well as solution templates that communities and health organizations can use to inform their response and their citizens.

“We are very proud to be part of development of the Caribbean GeoPortal, which has been a highly collaborative and consultative multi-stakeholder process over several months and involving all the territories of the region, as well as our multi-lateral and bilateral public, governmental, and commercial partners,” said Dr. Silburn Clarke, Chairman, Spatial Innovision Limited. “This work laid the foundation for heightened preparedness and readiness for the governments and citizens of the region, empowering them with the capabilities for enhanced analysis and responsiveness during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The Caribbean GeoPortal will offer access to industry-leading spatial analytic capabilities and authoritative content for charting compelling, educational, informational, entertaining, and beautiful maps of the region, created by the Caribbean community.

“We are deeply committed to helping the Caribbean community use the vast information available through the power of maps to solve issues that arise such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “Through this service, we hope to provide our users with the benefit of ongoing developments and investments at Esri so they can take advantage of mapping and analytics technology resources during crises, as well as normal times.”

