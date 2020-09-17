Equilar Launches ExecAtlas on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace, and Announces Strategic Partnership With Silverline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equilar, a leading provider of executive and board data solutions, today announced it has launched ExecAtlas for Salesforce on AppExchange, empowering sales organizations navigating a complex B2B selling environment to accelerate the number one driver of new business opportunities—warm introductions to executive decision makers.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Equilar ExecAtlas is currently available on AppExchange. View the product video or contact us to learn more.

A major pain point for CRM users is obtaining high-quality executive and key decision maker data to quickly identify network connections at the top of every account.

Comments on the News

“Accurate C-Suite data and mapping connections for warm introductions forms the backbone of effective B2B enterprise sales,” said David Chun, CEO and Founder of Equilar. “How you organize your most influential executive contact data within your CRM to uncover referral opportunities will make the difference between winning new accounts versus poorly coordinated, cold-call outreach.”

“Equilar is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by connecting them with executive decision makers to help drive new business opportunities,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

Equilar ExecAtlas organizes data to tap into and maximize the value of the connected executive and board networks to help win new deals:

Map connections from your executive contacts to target accounts

Build pipelines with new prospects using the network of your best contacts

Shorten sales cycles through key decision makers and influencers at target accounts

Maximize sales intelligence with a unified contact record for executives and board members across companies

Enrich contact data by tracking leadership changes with daily updates of over 600,000 executives and board members

Leverage Salesforce Einstein AI with clean contact data to uncover new business insights

As part of the launch of ExecAtlas for Salesforce, Equilar entered into a strategic partnership with Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Partner with deep expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries.

“Silverline started more than 10 years ago helping our Private Equity and Wealth Management clients really understand the power of the Salesforce platform,” said Rich Resnick, President and Co-Founder at Silverline. “Our strategic partnership with Equilar further expands Silverline’s portfolio of sales enablement solutions. Equilar’s relationship mapping technology helps firms triangulate and develop high-potential opportunities at target accounts. ExecAtlas for Salesforce complements Silverline’s industry focus and technical expertise, delivering maximum value for our clients’ CRM investment.”

“Equilar and Silverline maximize customer success by combining technical implementation and processes with an integrated network connections map of key executive decision makers, unlocking the power of executive networks to drive new business,” said Chun. “We are uniquely positioned to provide sophisticated Salesforce solutions that enable sales teams to coordinate outreach, drive engagement through warm introductions, and win.”

Equilar and Silverline will be exploring these topics and what has worked best at top Investment Banks, Asset Managers & Private Equity firms on a live webinar on October 8, 2020 at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. Register here to join the discussion.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of executive and board data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar for their most important business decisions, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders to drive exceptional results. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at equilar.com.

About Silverline

Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, we leverage best practices acquired through more than a thousand implementations, with real-world experts in the Financial Services industry, including banks and credit unions, mortgage companies, wealth management firms, investment banks, hedge funds, and insurance companies. From strategic planning to implementation and managed services, we guide clients through every phase of the journey to enable continuous value with the Salesforce platform. We also offer CalendarAnything, a popular AppExchange application, as well as industry-proven accelerators. Learn more at silverlinecrm.com.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow Equilar on Twitter: https://twitter.com/equilarinc

Contacts

Belen Gomez



Vice President, Strategic Initiatives & Communications



Equilar



650-241-6630



bgomez@equilar.com