E Ink, Wacom and Linfiny Announce Next-Generation Digital eNote Solutions With Android OS, Wacom’s EMR Technology and the Latest E Ink Carta™ 1250

New solutions to be shown at the Fourth Annual Government & Public Sector Week in Japan

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, Wacom, the world’s leading manufacturer of pen tablets, interactive pen displays and digital interface solutions, and Linfiny, a joint development between E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions, announced today their next-generation Digital Paper solutions. These solutions feature Wacom’s EMR technology, which provides greater accuracy, with 4096 pressure sensitivity and support for faster pen speeds. Offered in a 10.3” and a 13.3” size, the new solutions feature a higher contrast ratio and faster page turns, through the use of the latest E Ink Carta™ 1250, and improvements in pen writing speed and an enhanced user interface for application offerings. Linfiny has worked closely with E Ink over the past three years to integrate the newest Carta ink and tuning the visual performances into the solution to bring the full benefits of the new film to the device.

With a super-thin, paper-like feel and ergonomic design, the 10.3” model weighs only 261 grams and is 5.85mm in thickness; the 13.3” model weighs 368 grams and is only 5.7mm in thickness. Both products feature a digital pen supported by Wacom’s EMR and faster writing, with update times of less than 30 milliseconds. The pen writing has a smooth feel, with a non-slip, non-glass surface, giving a true experience of writing on paper. Wacom’s EMR will support other Wacom-enabled pens, such as the Shinonome Pen, for precise drafting and fine line renderings. Each eNote solution has incredible battery life, with up to three weeks of usage on a single charge, and offers reading and notes viewing in a 2-page view. The devices will come with 32GB of internal memory, for storage of more than 10,000 PDF files. Each device has advanced security features allowing for secure encryption of user’s data.

The new Digital Paper devices will be commercialized in summer of 2021, and E Ink and Linfiny are actively looking for OEM partners who want to develop their own Digital Paper devices on this platform. The Digital Paper Control Server Software (DCSS) will provide high security solutions to system vendors to develop their own paperless solution to Enterprise, Industrial, Medical, Education or Public Office markets. In addition, the eNote solutions are built on Android OS, allowing for development of custom software solutions. The Linfiny team is developing middleware that provides a more flexible and open software development environment, allowing customers to streamline their software development efforts as well as using existing Android applications. The first version of the middleware APK will be released in fall of 2021.

“E Ink is very excited to participate in the next generation Digital Paper device development,” said Johnson Lee, CEO, E Ink. “We believe strongly in the capabilities of eNote devices, and the benefits they bring to the Educational and Office environments, especially as learning and working remotely becomes a new normal in our society. We continue to work to build out a strong ecosystem and enable more companies to bring solutions to their customers.”

“Linfiny is proud to be a leader in the eNote market, bringing an ergonomically designed, truly paper-like writing device that is the world’s lightest to our customers,” said Naoki Sumita, President, Linfiny. “We believe in continuous innovation and in assisting our ecosystem partners to develop paperless solutions based on our platform to fit their unique market needs.”

“It was a pleasure working with Linfiny over the past two years to create a digital writing device that recreates the experience of pen writing on paper,” said Nobutaka Ide, CEO, Wacom. “E Ink, Linfiny and Wacom are sharing the long-term vision to keep delivering the optimized experience of ‘pen and paper,’ and we are honored that Wacom technology can be a part of this new experience.”

Prototypes of the Digital Paper product will be showcased at the “4th Government & Public Sector Week Japan,” which will be held at Makuhari Messe, Japan from February 24-26. Participants can see the prototypes in the Linfiny Japan Inc. booth. For more information, visit www.linfiny.co.jp/en/ or contact the team at contact@linfiny.co.jp.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Linfiny

Linfiny is a joint venture company between E Ink Holdings and Sony Semiconductor Solutions, established in Oct 2017. Linfiny specializes in designing and developing eNote products, providing an outstanding user experience for digital reading and writing. Linfiny’s mission is to develop innovative eNote products based on E Ink’s ePaper technologies.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries and areas. It is the world’s leading manufacturer of pen tablets, interactive pen displays, and digital interface solutions. The advanced technology of Wacom’s intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. The company also offers its products as OEM solutions to leading manufacturers serving incremental markets. Wacom’s interface technology, called Wacom Feel IT technologies, is also offered as an integrated solution to strategic partners. Most tablet device and PC manufacturers count on the advanced features and reliability to deliver a superior user interface experience.

