E Ink and DATA MODUL Partner to Expand Color ePaper Display Applications

Diverse applications available across retail, medical, industrial, IoT and more

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, today announced its agreement with DATA MODUL, one of the world’s leaders in display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, for DATA MODUL to become a reseller, focusing on the US and European markets in the industrial, IoT, medical, and retail industries.

DATA MODUL will offer many of E Ink’s different product lines, including black and white, tri-color and full-color displays in a large range of sizes, inclusive of 1.1 to 42 inches. Due to E Ink’s unique, bi-stable technology, all of the displays are extremely power efficient, enabling applications where power may not be readily available, or where battery sizes must be extremely small. For small shelf labels, single-cell battery can power a display for years; an outdoor information display can be fully solar-powered rather than wired to the grid. As a reflective display, E Ink digital paper technology is also high contrast, making it easily readable in a wide variety of conditions: low, ambient light, bright sunlight, and even from extreme viewing angles.

“E Ink is excited to work with DATA MODUL, and to have our products offered in their portfolio,” said Tim O’Malley, AVP of E Ink’s US Regional Business Unit. “As the world becomes more connected, with more smart devices in home, retail and public spaces, it is important to have an easy-to-read display that can run off batteries for weeks, months, or even years. We are looking forward to working together with DATA MODUL to bring product designers new options.”

Displays are available through DATA MODUL at data-modul.com.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About DATA MODUL

DATA MODUL AG is one of the world’s leading specialist providers of display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions. Since it was established in 1972, it has consistently pursued the objective of providing its customers with state-of-the-art, tailor-made and individually customised complete solutions for display technologies.

Many years of experience in the field of display, touch, embedded and system technologies enable the company to produce customer-specific value-added services for a variety of industries at its 45,000 m2 production and logistics facilities. The extensive distribution portfolio of displays, touchscreens and embedded solutions and the increasingly innovative in-house developments complete the unique modular product portfolio.

