Dover Microsystems and Cadence Partner to Deliver Secure Processing with Silicon-Layer Security for Mission-Critical Applications

Collaboration speeds development and addresses cybersecurity threats for aerospace and defense applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. & WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) and Dover Microsystems today announced a partnership to deliver a solution that enables the development of secure processing for aerospace and defense applications, providing enforcement-level security that protects against the exploitation of software vulnerabilities. Through the collaboration, customers can leverage new runtime security monitoring capabilities that identify security policy violations and physically block them from making unauthorized changes to the system’s memory.

This partnership aims to help secure the national defense technology asset base through the integration of Dover’s CoreGuard® technology and the Cadence® Tensilica® Xtensa® LX7 processor. The integration offers customizable security across a wide range of applications, protecting embedded systems from network-based attacks. Dover’s CoreGuard technology monitors each executed instruction to ensure it complies with a set of security, safety and privacy rules, called micropolicies. If an instruction violates an existing micropolicy, CoreGuard stops it from executing in real time before damage can be done.

“Our shared vision of providing customizable levels of security delivers immense value to Cadence’s aerospace and defense customers as well as their commercial customers in the automotive, industrial IoT, and imaging markets,” said Jothy Rosenberg, Dover Microsystems founder and CEO. “Dover Microsystems is the first company to immunize processors against entire classes of network-based attacks. We are thrilled to be working with Cadence to create the next generation of secure embedded processors.”

“We’re seeing threats to national defense increase in the cybersecurity domain, so it’s more critical than ever to deliver solutions that protect against these threats,” said Charlie Schadewitz, VP of sales, aerospace and defense at Cadence. “Our partnership with Dover Microsystems delivers upon the need for secure processing and provides the aerospace and defense industry with the utmost levels of security for their embedded systems.”

For more information on the Aerospace and Defense offerings from Cadence, please visit www.cadence.com/go/AeroDefenseSolutions.

For more information on Dover Microsystems, Inc. and its CoreGuard technology, please visit

www.dovermicrosystems.com/solutions/coreguard/.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to intelligent systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud, data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About Dover Microsystems

Dover is the first company to bring real security, privacy, and safety enforcement to

silicon. Dover’s patented CoreGuard solution integrates with market-leading RISC processors to protect against cyberattacks, flawed software, and safety violations. For more information about the company, please visit www.dovermicrosystems.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Cadence Newsroom



408-944-7039



newsroom@cadence.com