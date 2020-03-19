Digital Outcomes Now signs strategic partnership with Yellowbrick Data to help the Global Telecommunications Industry convert their massive data volumes into positive outcomes

TYSONS, Va. & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The next wave of Mobile 5G and IOT capabilities will generate volumes of data unlike anything previously imaginable. The organizations who are able to process this data as fast as possible to create valuable outcomes will rule the digital future.

“Yellowbrick Data has created a breakthrough in processing analytic datasets that is extremely well positioned to deliver on this coming 5G opportunity. In 1/20th the rack space of traditional Data Analytics platforms, Yellowbrick Data is able to process complex data queries at over 100x the performance of traditional systems,” said John Gillespie, President and CEO of Digital Outcomes Now. “This unique architecture is perfect for distributed analytics at the network edge, in the network core or in a hybrid cloud environment.”

Designed to break through the traditional constraints surrounding multi-cloud compatibility, system lock-in and cost, Yellowbrick’s data warehouse enables enterprises to run workloads on-premises, in the cloud – or both, while achieving the best economics in the industry. The Yellowbrick Data solution is ideal for organizations with data warehouse volumes ranging from 10TB to several petabytes. With unprecedented performance, predictability, reliability and cost savings, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse supports thousands of concurrent users and delivers 100X faster query speeds versus traditional offerings.

“We are extremely excited to work with Digital Outcomes Now to deliver solutions based on Yellowbrick Data’s technology to the Global Telecommunications Marketplace. Our technology has been receiving rave reviews from our early Telecommunication customers,” said Neil Carson, Founder and CEO of Yellowbrick Data. “We see our partnership with Digital Outcomes Now as a key addition to expanding our success in this exciting market.”

About Digital Outcomes Now

Digital Outcomes Now is made up of a team of pioneers and experts in the Mobile, Big Data Analytics and Cyber Security Industries that are in the best position to help businesses accelerate their Digital Transformation journey. Digital Outcomes Now helps organizations leverage Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Cyber Security and 5G Mobile IOT Technologies to make them better, faster and more efficient. Media Contact: John Gillespie – john.gillespie@digitaloutcomesnow.com, Phone: +1-240-476-1255, www.digitaloutcomesnow.com.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick powers the data-driven enterprise with the world’s only modern data warehouse designed for the hybrid cloud. As the world’s fastest SQL data warehouse, Yellowbrick easily scales from terabytes to petabytes, providing unmatched concurrency, scale, and speed that delivers performance up to 100X faster than traditional or cloud-only data warehouses.

