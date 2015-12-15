Digi International to Deliver Comprehensive 5G-Enabled Wireless Networking Solutions for Enterprise and Transportation Markets

Digi Delivers a Series of Firsts and Simplifies Onboarding of its New 5G Cellular Devices with Centralized Management and Control from Digi Remote Manager

HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announces its comprehensive new 5G solution, which combines Digi Remote Manager® with its versatile new 5G routers, which are sampling now and will become commercially available in July. Together, Digi’s 5G software and hardware provide best-in-class performance for high-speed wired and wireless connectivity to advance mission-critical networks.

Digi Remote Manager serves as the command center of an intelligent network, providing centralized control of device configuration and management, security, edge intelligence, and day-to-day network management. As a cloud-based offering, Digi Remote Manager makes it easy to add, activate and safeguard new devices, including Digi’s new EX50 5G all-in-one enterprise router and TX64 5G high-end transportation router — all from a desktop, tablet or phone.

The new-to-market Digi EX50 offers a high-performance enterprise solution for the fixed wireless access (FWA) market. In a series of firsts, the Digi EX50 will be the first Digi 5G router; the first enterprise-grade, work-from-anywhere solution; the first Digi router to support enterprise grade Wi-Fi 6; and the first Digi router to support PoE+.

“Digi Remote Manager, now coupled with our newest 5G routers, demonstrates our strategy to meet the growing demand for 5G solutions. We’ve built a 5G offering to address customers’ concerns that networking investments today might be obsolete tomorrow,” said Mike Ueland, President of IoT Products & Services. “Digi continues to make significant investments in leading-edge technology so that our customers have the best available choices regardless of location.”

In addition to supporting higher speeds, Digi’s 5G-enabled solutions will reduce latency, enable real-time analytics at the edge, and enable customers to build private 5G networks. The combination of 5G with Wi-Fi 6 and WPA3 also brings benefit to any application that requires secure Wi-Fi for many clients or bandwidth-hungry devices. Digi EX50’s latest generation Wi-Fi 6 radios operate simultaneously on 2.4 and 5 GHz bands and offer higher speed, capacity, and range than previous Wi-Fi products.

Ueland added, “Digi’s approach with customers is grounded in the reality that today’s project may be best-served with 4G solutions that provide a seamless transition to 5G when those networks are more widely deployed. As an industry leader, enhancing what’s available in the present while also delivering 5G solutions for the future, is standard operating procedure at Digi. It’s our trusted partner approach and commitment to satisfying and safeguarding customers that sets us apart from the competition — that’s a Digi promise.”

