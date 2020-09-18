Dave & Buster’s Goes “Ding Ding Ding” in First National Campaign by Mother New York

The new brand platform captures the essence of Dave & Buster’s with multiple spots and a design overhaul debuting this September

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), the iconic American arcade and dining venue that has begun to reopen safely across the country, announces the launch of its new campaign platform, “Ding Ding Ding.” The new campaign highlights the positivity and exuberance that begins at Dave & Buster’s and stays with you long after your visit.

“This is the first step in transforming how Dave & Buster’s approaches communications with our guests,” stated Chief Executive Officer, Brian Jenkins. “Our teams have been creating engaging experiences for years and this new campaign will build upon the emotional capital we have established within our communities,” shared Mr. Jenkins.

The campaign leverages the in-store flashing lights, high-score announcements and game sound effects to remind the viewer that they are “perfect” and “awesome.” This injection of positive emotion into the brand is a new course for Dave & Buster’s, and will be integrated throughout its communications and future guest experiences. The campaign represents the first work between Dave & Buster’s and its new creative AOR, Mother in New York, a partnership that began in late March 2020.

“Ding Ding Ding is the crisp mnemonic that carries this campaign but it is much more than just a new tagline – it signals a larger shift in the brand to focus on emotional experiences that transcend the many functional benefits of Dave & Buster’s,” added Chief Marketing Officer, Brandon Coleman III.

“Dingfesto,” the first spot in the new brand campaign, debuted nationally on network TV and digital platforms on August 29, 2020, followed by “Perfect Meg,” on September 4, 2020. Additional elements within the new “Ding Ding Ding” platform launch in September, including: renewed photography, six second social videos and a design refresh, led by Mother Design, that includes an updated logo, brand palette, typographic system and secondary graphic language.

“From pitch win to production, this rebrand was entirely executed within the context of the current global pandemic,” said Corinna Falusi, CCO and Partner, Mother in New York. “‘Ding Ding Ding’ means you are walking out of Dave & Busters in a better state. It’s a campaign that is purposefully too loud and too much in a time where we all could do with more Ding Ding Ding.”

About Mother

Mother was founded in London in 1996 by a group of creative, free-thinking individuals sitting around a kitchen table eating lunch. It’s here that the group decided that they were hungry to do things differently. They wanted to break free from the shackles of traditional agencies and be 100% independent. Today, Mother is still fiercely independent, with offices across London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and South America. For more information, visit motherfamily.com.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 136 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Dave & Buster’s offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster’s currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

