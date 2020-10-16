Dahua Announces Major Rebranding to Reflect North American Growth

– WizSense and WizMind Make Selecting Process Easier for Your Specific Analytics Demands

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Security–Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, announced today a major rebranding to reflect the company’s growth and evolution within the North American video surveillance market.

WizSense (pronounced “Wise Sense”), Simplified Analytics for Accurate Results, and WizMind (pronounced “Wise Mind”), Advanced Analytics for Ultimate Performance, will be sub-categories under Dahua’s Analytics+ umbrella. Each line encompasses existing product lines as well as new product offerings.

“With this launch, we are unifying our products under two new product categories, WizSense and WizMind, to align with new and existing customer’s needs in finding solutions faster,” remarked Jennifer Hackenburg, Senior Product Marketing Manager of Dahua Technology USA.

The rebranding includes a top-to-bottom implementation of the WizSense and WizMind product lines. Changes will be reflected throughout the company’s website including the product search tool filter, datasheets, product boxes and communications. Dahua’s new brand assets include a full quick guide highlighting all products from each segment, a new website landing page and other visual communications to convey Dahua solutions in an understandable way.

The recategorization is designed to help security dealers and integrators more easily identify which video surveillance solutions are better suited for small installations versus advanced enterprise applications.

WizSense, the more foundational of the two categories, offers simplified analytics for accurate results. Basic enough to meet the needs of most users, WizSense products have an AI chip that delivers features like smart motion detection, perimeter protection, and active alarm for protecting what matters most. Other analytics allow for instant alerts, quick target searches after an event, and maximized storage with Dahua’s Smart H.264/H.265+ codecs.

The WizSense portfolio includes 4MP and 5MP bullet, dome, wedge and eyeball cameras that were formerly part of Dahua’s Lite series and that offer Starlight Technology, True WDR, Smart IR illumination and IP67 housing. Also in the WizSense family are 2MP and 4MP PTZs formerly from Dahua’s Pro series, as well as new cost-effective thermal cameras. Compatible with the WizSense collection are NVR and Penta-brid recorders with 2TB, 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB options.

WizMind offers advanced analytics for ultimate performance. This high-end analytics line – with a powerful AI chip and industry-leading deep learning algorithms – gives users privacy protection, video metadata, highly accurate people counting, heat mapping, smart tracking and non-contact human temperature monitoring . WizMind is designed to meet the requirements of high-end vertical markets with in-depth demands, such as finance, retail, stadiums, energy, refineries, and transportation.

WizMind cameras consist of formerly-Pro-series 4MP bullet and eyeball cameras, 4MP and 5MP dome cameras, and cameras built for specialized applications, such as 5MP and 12MP Fisheye cameras, multi-sensors, thermal cameras and PTZs. Compatible NVR and Penta-brid recorders come in 4TB, 8TB, and 10TB models.

“WizSense and WizMind technologies both take security further by providing advanced analytics that provide deeper insights, increased accuracy, and time saving alerts,” said Hackenburg. “By offering this new streamlined branding, it is easier than ever for dealers to find the line of technology that will include the level of analytics needed for their installation.”

Dahua’s thermal solutions, including the SafetyTemp Thermal Temperature Station, the Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution, and the Handheld Thermal Temperature Monitoring Device, are not FDA-cleared or approved. These solutions should not be solely or primarily used to diagnose or exclude a diagnosis of COVID-19 or any other disease. Elevated body temperature in the context of use should be confirmed with secondary evaluation methods (e.g., an NCIT or clinical grade contact thermometer). Public health officials, through their experience with the solutions in the particular environment of use, should determine the significance of any fever or elevated temperature based on the skin telethermographic temperature measurement. The solutions should be used to measure only one subject’s temperature at a time. Visible thermal patterns are only intended for locating the points from which to extract the thermal measurement.

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, a global leader of video surveillance equipment manufacturing, according to an IHS 2019 report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and several industry experienced executives.

