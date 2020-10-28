CXone Analytics Boosts Contact Center Performance and Extreme Agility

CXone Performance Analytics integrates with Salesforce Einstein to improve agent performance and customer experience

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today introduced CXone Performance Analytics integrated with Salesforce Einstein, an AI-powered analytics application that uncovers new contact center performance insights by analyzing blended contact center and CRM data and pinpoints specific recommendations to improve key performance indicators (KPIs). The new optional add on to NICE inContact CXone is available now on Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

COVID-19 has presented new challenges to traditional benchmark and key performance indicator (KPI) tracking tools due to sudden and substantial shifts in customer needs and agent work environments and assignments, including working from home and increased interaction volumes. CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein helps leaders quickly understand the “new normal” and identify new trends and opportunities for improvement beyond what is possible with existing KPI management tools.

The application automatically blends contact center omnichannel reporting data with Salesforce data to create a 360-degree analysis and provide data-driven predictions that boost first contact resolution, agent occupancy efficiency and sales productivity—all done in a few clicks, without the need for coding or data specialists. CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein is also FedRAMP authorized and PCI compliant, helping customers meet government and regulatory requirements.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, organizations need deep insights into changing trends and contact center performance,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “We are thrilled to provide this unique, easy-to-understand AI-powered analytics application that shows customer experience leaders and contact center supervisors what’s really impacting their contact center performance, identifying exactly where their issues are and what they can do to fix them.”

CXone customers that use Salesforce Sales, Service, Health or Government Clouds can use CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein to:

Boost KPIs with AI: Customers can quickly and easily understand the actions they need to take to improve their first contact resolution, agent occupancy efficiency, sales productivity and more with straightforward, data-driven recommendations.

Eliminate Guesswork and Risk: Data-driven predictions assess benefits and risks, allowing users to monitor rapidly changing conditions and implement changes with confidence.

Data-driven predictions assess benefits and risks, allowing users to monitor rapidly changing conditions and implement changes with confidence. Gain Advanced Insights with Minimal Effort: Out-of-the-box analytics reduces the need for coding or data specialists and can also be easily modified to create customized insights. Plus, automatic blending of CXone omnichannel data with Salesforce data reduces human effort and error.

“CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by automatically linking omnichannel data to Salesforce objects to reveal new insights,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

Each CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein license automatically includes a Salesforce Einstein Analytics Plus license, simplifying the customer’s purchasing process.

To accelerate private and public sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NICE inContact introduced NICE inContact CXone@home, a limited time offering to support businesses and governments as they respond to COVID-19 challenges. The CXone@home cloud native offering enables contact centers to transition their workforce to work-from-home in 48 hours or less and keeps them productively serving their customers remotely. It is free for 60 days for new customers and offered with no commitment or contract. CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein offers a powerful add on capability to CXone@home.

