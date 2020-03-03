CORRECTING and REPLACING: ATIS Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems Agenda Highlights the Growing Need for Precise Timing and Synchronization Technologies Across Multiple Industries

“Leap Forward with Accurate and Resilient Time” at North America’s premier timing and sync event May 11-14, 2020, Bellevue, Washington

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g–In the subhead and first paragraph, second sentence of release, the dates should read: May 11-14 (instead of March 11-14).

The corrected release reads:

ATIS WORKSHOP ON SYNCHRONIZATION AND TIMING SYSTEMS AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS THE GROWING NEED FOR PRECISE TIMING AND SYNCHRONIZATION TECHNOLOGIES ACROSS MULTIPLE INDUSTRIES

“Leap Forward with Accurate and Resilient Time” at North America’s premier timing and sync event May 11-14, 2020, Bellevue, Washington

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), in conjunction with NIST (National Institutes of Standards and Technology), today announced the agenda for the 29th Annual Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS), North America’s leading timesync event. Taking place May 11-14, 2020, at the Westin Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash., the event brings together leading experts who network, share knowledge and demonstrate their innovations.

A vendor-neutral technology workshop, this year’s event — “Leap Forward with Accurate and Resilient Time”— will address evolving sync requirements, as well as the roll-out of new sync systems and standards and how these affect industries and equipment manufacturers.

“As innovation accelerates, technologies in critical sectors that touch our lives daily, including telecom, electric power, finance and others, have a growing need that increasingly precise time be made available for their new applications and services,” says Marc Weiss, Ph.D., WSTS Chair, Time and Frequency expert consultant.

Synchronization and precise timing are critically important for a variety of industries, for example:

With the advent of 5G today’s telecommunications networks face accelerating needs for time, frequency and phase synchronization, as they support both existing and emerging services.

In the finance industry, markets are coming under tighter restrictions on timestamping of trades.

The power industry needs accurate and reliable time for managing and stabilizing the grid.

Smart transportation systems need precision timing to support systems and services, especially moving into an age of autonomous vehicles.

Regarding the Internet of Things, many forecast an unprecedented growth of endpoints to the network that will require both time-stamping in sensors, and latency control.

Defense systems require various kinds of timing to support actions and services in challenged environments.

In each sector, greater awareness is evolving on the need for accurate timing and the threats to achieving it. These may include GPS and GNSS vulnerability to intentional and unintentional interference.

“WSTS is the place to learn about advances in timing and synchronization accuracy and the challenges to achieving it from a perspective that is relevant to all industries,” adds Weiss.

About ATIS

As a leading technology and solutions development organization, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry’s business priorities. ATIS’ 150-member companies are currently working to address 5G, robocall mitigation, IoT, Smart Cities, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, distributed ledger/blockchain technology, cybersecurity, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations, and much more. These priorities follow a fast-track development lifecycle – from design and innovation through standards, specifications, requirements, business use cases, software toolkits, open source solutions, and interoperability testing.

ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a founding Partner of the oneM2M global initiative, a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org. Follow ATIS on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Anne Milo Shanahan/Valerie Christopherson



Global Results Communications (GRC)



949-608-0276



atis@globalresultspr.com

Marcella Wolfe, ATIS



202-434-8851



mwolfe@atis.org