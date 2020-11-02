Convergint Technologies Announces InSight: Building Technology Event Focused on Business Optimization and Safe Work Environments

InSight, the Convergint-organized digital summit, is designed to connect customers, colleagues, and partners from the security, fire, and life safety ecosystem

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convergint Technologies, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the speakers and agendas for its first virtual summit, InSight Digital Summit 2020. The fully immersive digital summit will connect partners, colleagues, and customers from the security, fire, and life safety ecosystem to discuss the latest innovative strategies and tools available to optimize business performance and create a safer work environment.

Convergint’s InSight Digital Summit will take place November 17-19 from 10 am-4 pm CST and will provide opportunities for thousands of industry professionals and enterprise executive leaders to engage in three days of knowledge-sharing and networking. The agenda includes interactive and insightful sessions exploring artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IoT, integrated technologies, and more, across the healthcare, financial, state, industrial, and educational sectors, with a focus on organizations with large global platforms. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend keynote sessions and panels and register for 1:1 meeting tracks hosted by Convergint colleagues and the company’s top technology and service providers. Attendees will also have the ability to tour a virtual exhibit hall consisting of 60+ booths, live demos, Q&A sessions, and full access to a curated library of brochures, case studies, and more.

“The past few months have changed the way we work and how technology has evolved,” said Mike Mathes, Executive Vice President of Convergint Technologies. “We are excited to be bringing together some of the most innovative and knowledgeable leaders across the technology industry to discuss the state of security and more.”

InSight keynotes and partner sessions will include:

Explore Collaborative Decision-Making with Mission Control – Empower your organization to achieve operational, security, and compliance objectives through intelligent incident management and collaborative decision-making.

– Empower your organization to achieve operational, security, and compliance objectives through intelligent incident management and collaborative decision-making. Your CEO Needs You to be Really Good at the Business of Security – Walk away with the framework to assist in developing a 3-year strategic security business plan.

– Walk away with the framework to assist in developing a 3-year strategic security business plan. Return to Work with Touchless Access Control – Reduce person-to-person contact via over-the-air credentialing and provide real-time data to help with compliance and social distancing.

– Reduce person-to-person contact via over-the-air credentialing and provide real-time data to help with compliance and social distancing. Resilience & Grit in the Face of Adversity with MSG Cedric King – Learn about how perseverance and endurance can help you overcome adversity.

About Convergint Technologies – Convergint Technologies is a $1 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

