ContentKeeper Wins Awards of Excellence for Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edtech—ContentKeeper (CK) Mobile for iOS has won two 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools. Developed by ContentKeeper, the web filtering and security solution for the iOS platform was named a winner in the Primary Grades (K-6) and Secondary Grades (6-12) categories.

A new offering in Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence program, the Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools celebrate the work of technology providers who support the effort to deliver quality, continuous learning in remote and blended learning environments. A panel of Tech & Learning advisors evaluated eligible products based on criteria including the ability to support teaching and learning, price value, and suitability for use.

“Over the past year, ContentKeeper has been working closely with K-12 districts to expand remote learning by quickly and safely deploying off-site filtering,” said David Wigley, CEO for ContentKeeper. “With CK Mobile for iOS, districts can protect students while empowering educators to deliver a broader range of online content at school and at home.”

ContentKeeper provides the tools, visibility, and granular controls districts need to allow safe access to valuable educational content on and off campus. Administrators can monitor web use, security threats, and student safety across their network as well as school-issued and BYOD devices. In addition to CK Mobile for iOS, ContentKeeper offers solutions across multiple platforms, including Mac, Windows, Chrome, and IoT.

“Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. “The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

About ContentKeeper

ContentKeeper helps secure enterprises, educational institutions and government agencies worldwide. Our Multi-layered Web Security Platform delivers a powerful combination of innovative security technologies, enabling organizations to protect their networks and users from cyber threats as they continually shift to new technologies and platforms. At ContentKeeper, our mission is to innovate the world’s best high-speed web security solutions. For more information, visit www.contentkeeper.com.

