CommScope Introduces RUCKUS Campus Switch Purpose-Built for Wi-Fi 6 and IoT Deployments

New RUCKUS ICX 7550 series offers 2.5/5/10 GbE ports, 90W PoE and 100 Gbps uplinks

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommScope announced today its RUCKUS ICX 7550 enterprise campus switch series, a new collection of fixed form-factor, multigigabit Ethernet switches that powers simple, secure and scalable high-performance network underlays. As an edge switch, the ICX 7550 is ready to support any Wi-Fi 6, application or IoT device requirement. As a fiber-enabled aggregation/core switch, the ICX 7550 delivers industry-best port density and uplink capability. The new series is the latest addition to the complete portfolio of RUCKUS ICX access, aggregation and core switches, all of which can be managed as part of a converged cloud-managed, or on-premises-managed network.





In today’s “mobile-first” world, the campus wired network has taken on a new role as a critical underlay for wireless traffic. The ICX 7550 switches’ high Power over Ethernet (PoE) budget and support for 90W 802.3bt allows it to power new generations of wireless access points (APs), surveillance cameras, video displays and other devices for years to come. The ICX 7550 offers future-ready multigigabit 2.5/5/10 GbE downlink ports and 40/100 GbE uplink ports to eliminate bottlenecks between network layers and ensure an uninterrupted user experience in high-density wireless environments.

For organizations seeking a cost-effective fiber aggregation/core option or fiber-to-the-premise deployment, the ICX 7550 series offers two fiber-capable models with best-in-class-level 1/10 GbE port density and best-in-class 40/100 GbE uplink bandwidth to minimize network bottlenecks.

As part of the RUCKUS ICX product line, the ICX 7550 series offers long-distance stacking on standard Ethernet fiber ports to maximize ease of deployment and management, and to provide network design flexibility. Support for long-distance stacking on aggregated fiber links enables organizations to deploy cost-effective chassis-less networks with distributed core and aggregation layers that can outperform traditional multi-tier networks at a fraction of the cost.

As organizations deploy the latest-generation APs along with applications such as 4K video and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), resilient, high-bandwidth access and aggregation switches like the RUCKUS ICX 7550 are needed to support those demanding requirements. These new switches offer:

Purpose-built wired underlay for Wi-Fi 6 deployments to support the latest generation of smartphones, tablets and laptops

Best-in-class-level multigigabit 2.5/5/10 GbE and 1/10 GbE fiber port density to eliminate network bottlenecks

90W PoE ports (802.3bt) and 2000W PoE budget to power digital signage, UHD surveillance cameras, PoE lighting and other smart-building devices

Manageability as part of a unified wired and wireless network using RUCKUS SmartZone, RUCKUS Cloud or RUCKUS Unleashed

Zero Touch Provisioning and auto-configuration based on predefined network policies

Integration with RUCKUS Analytics for network intelligence and service assurance

“The ICX 7550 series helps our education, hospitality, and enterprise customers move into the future with support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as the latest high-speed networking standards up to 100 gigabit Ethernet,” said Siva Valliapan, vice president, RUCKUS product management at CommScope. “The new switch line is the latest example of how CommScope help its customers stay ahead of the networking curve.”

“The new architecture and design of the ICX 7550 provides a great aggregation switch option for fiber-to-the-premises deployments,” said Jim Selby, founder and president, Aspen Wireless. “With the additional fan and the new 10 gigabit ports, we see this helping to prolong the life of the product. With coming support for VxLAN, this will help future-proof our service delivery.”

“Our decision to deploy RUCKUS ICX switches throughout our two facilities was based on the ease of use, reliability, flexibility and affordability of the RUCKUS ICX line of switches,” said Christopher Nelson, manager of Information Technology, ASM Global OKC. “Reliable, secure, and strong network connectivity is essential to our staff, vendors, and guests. Our success depends on it and we have been very satisfied with the result. Staying on the forefront of technology in a large public venue space is the goal – and with CommScope we are able to do so successfully.”

FOR EDUCATION CUSTOMERS

Connecting to a university Wi-Fi network is important for students. As they bring the latest smartphones to campus, the connection needs to be seamless and support all the standards and applications. To learn more about the benefits of the ICX 7550 series for education, visit the CommScope virtual exhibit at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, October 27-29.

FOR HOSPITALITY CUSTOMERS

The hospitality industry is reopening with a focus on health and safety for guests and employees. The network is the key to supporting these initiatives as applications and devices are added for cameras, video, IoT and other devices. The new RUCKUS ICX 7550 series includes a fiber aggregation model for mid-sized hotels that can support fiber-to-the-room architectures. Find out more at the CommScope exhibit at HITEC, October 27-29.

