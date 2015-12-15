CLG and Playfull Announce Marketing Partnership

Playfull is Named an Official Partner of CLG

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CLG, a top-tier North American esports organization, and Playfull, a premier rewards platform for gamers, today announced a marketing partnership that names Playfull an Official Partner of CLG. The partnership includes marquee brand integration for Playfull across CLG’s digital channels and website.

“ CLG is always looking for unique opportunities to engage our fanbase and we believe this partnership allows us to connect with CLG fans and the esports community,” said Dan Fleeter, COO, CLG. “ Playfull has built an environment where people can learn, enjoy and celebrate their love of gaming and esports and we are thrilled to be working with them.”

In addition, Playfull will have the ability to offer CLG merchandise and memorabilia to its community members as rewards for successful gameplay as well as the opportunity to work with CLG on marketing and promotional assets to support each other.

“ Through strategic partnerships with organizations like CLG, we continue to gain traction as the premier rewards platform for gamers,” noted Patrick Lu, CEO and co-founder of Playfull. “ Reaching CLG’s phenomenal community helps us bring the intrinsically fun and fulfilling experience of earning and receiving rewards through the Playfull platform to an even broader player base.”

Playfull empowers gamers to earn rewards such as premium merchandise, snacks, games, and more for their in-game achievements. The platform also provides an array of popular competitive and social play features like Challenges, Leaderboards, and Badges as well as Playpoints™, a digital currency (not crypto) designed for redemption within the exclusive economy of premium rewards in the Playfull Shop.

About CLG

CLG is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with The Madison Square Garden Company (now Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.), allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg.

About Playfull

Playfull, the premier rewards platform for gamers, connects brands to a growing network of engaged players while providing gamers with personalized rewards from premium merchandise, snacks, games, and more. With its roster of marquee partnerships, the company is a new driving force in the gaming and esports eco-system with a compelling value proposition and untapped opportunities for publishers, players and consumer brands alike. Playfull’s platform is powered by incentive-based features and a proprietary rewards engine to make the experience of earning and receiving rewards intrinsically fun and fulfilling. Based in Culver City, CA, Playfull is venture backed by leading technology, gaming and esports investors. For more information, visit: www.playfull.com.

