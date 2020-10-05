Casting Workbook Announces New Virtual Coaching & Consulting Services Platform “CWBLive”

CWBLive will build an exclusive network of top industry acting coaches and consultants ready to book directly from their calendar, anytime, anywhere.

Casting Workbook’s latest platform is in the virtual coaching space and will connect actors with top coaches and consultants through an easy-to-use online scheduling and video interface. CWBLive offers a curated list of the top coaches and service consultants available for instant virtual bookings, anytime, anywhere. Coaches and Consultants are independent contractors from Casting Workbook and will set their own pricing and virtual calendars. Coaches and Consultants will offer a variety of different coaching services and session types at launch, and most will be offering COVID-friendly pricing during the initial beta launch period from October to December 2020. Actors will be able to book virtual coaching & consulting sessions for a host of key professional areas including: audition prep, scene rehearsals, publicity, social media profiles, dialect coaching, entertainment law, mental health counseling, self-taping support and many others.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Casting Workbook announced today the launch of a new virtual coaching platform for actors, “CWBLive”. To be a successful actor in the industry today requires more than just talent, passion and commitment. CWBLive connects actors with professional coaches & consultants virtually, through an easy-to-use online scheduling and video platform. Designed to help connect actors with coaches and consultants that will help build their craft and careers, they can search through an extensive network of verified coaches & industry consultants and book live virtual sessions with them anytime, anywhere.

During the initial beta launch period from October 1 to December 1, 2020 actors will be able to review an exclusive list of coaches and consultants available for virtual booking across an extensive list of service areas including: audition prep, scene rehearsals, publicity, social media profiles, dialect coaching, entertainment law, mental health counseling, self-taping support and many others.

In November, CWBLive will begin the next phase of the program and open up the platform and accept applications from coaches and consultants around the world in English, French and Spanish language.

“This is a big day for Casting Workbook. We have worked closely with Universities and Film Schools for over 15 years and I’ve always believed that education and good coaching was at the heart of every professional actor. CWBLive will allow them to connect virtually any time to coaches and consultants able to guide them at critical junctures and help propel their craft and careers to the next level through a seamless online video interface…”



– Susan Fox, Founder & CEO, Casting Workbook

“I’m really excited to be working with all our CWBLive coaches and consultants in this new role. We believe that every successful actor has a team around them of people who care about their career success and can help them grow professionally. CWBLive is the embodiment of that belief. Our network is incredible and actors around the world will now be able to connect with them virtually.”



– Kirsten Sjoman, Director, CWBLive

About Casting Workbook

Casting Workbook drives casting communication between production, casting, agents and their talent via leading edge enterprise software. For more than 25 years our products and services have been used by some of the biggest companies in the world including Disney, Netflix, Universal, and HBO, having posted hundreds of thousands of roles across thousands of Film & Television projects to-date. Casting Workbook provides a network, infrastructure and a suite of actor resources to bring talent up and through the system. We are the lifeblood of the casting industry, essential at all levels, fast becoming global in multiple languages. www.castingworkbook.com

About CWBLive

To be a successful actor in the industry today requires more than just talent, passion and commitment. CWBLive’s exclusive platform connects actors with professional coaches & consultants virtually, through an easy-to-use online scheduling and video interface. CWBLive: Great coaching, great advice. Anytime, anywhere. Book your next virtual session today at www.cwblabs.com/live

