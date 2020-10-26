C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI

C3 AI CRM enables a new category of customer-focused industry AI use cases and a new ecosystem

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & REDMOND, Wash. & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3.ai, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) today announced the launch of C3 AI® CRM powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. The first enterprise-class, AI-first customer relationship management solution is purpose-built for industries, integrates with Adobe Experience Cloud, and drives customer-facing operations with predictive business insights.





The partners have agreed to:

Integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365, Adobe Experience Cloud (including Adobe Experience Platform), and C3.ai’s industry-specific data models, connectors, and AI models, in a joint go-to-market offering designed to provide an integrated suite of industry-specific AI-enabled CRM solutions including marketing, sales, and customer service.

Sell the industry-specific AI CRM offering through dedicated sales teams to target enterprise accounts across multiple industries globally, as well as through agents and industry partners.

Target industry vertical markets initially including financial services, oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, telecommunications, public sector, healthcare, defense, intelligence, automotive, and aerospace.

Market the jointly branded offering globally, supported by the companies’ commitment to customer success.

“Microsoft, Adobe, and C3.ai are reinventing a market that Siebel Systems invented more than 25 years ago,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3.ai. “The dynamics of the market and the mandates of digital transformation have dramatically changed CRM market requirements. A general-purpose CRM system of record is no longer sufficient. Customers today demand industry-specific, fully AI-enabled solutions that provide AI-enabled revenue forecasting, product forecasting, customer churn, next-best product, next-best offer, and predisposition to buy.”

“This year has made clear that businesses fortified by digital technology are more resilient and more capable of transforming when faced with sweeping changes like those we are experiencing,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together with C3.ai and Adobe, we are bringing to market a new class of industry-specific AI solutions, powered by Dynamics 365, to help organizations digitize their operations and unlock real-time insights across their business.”

“We’re proud to partner with C3.ai and Microsoft to advance the imperative for digital customer engagement,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO of Adobe. “The unique combination of Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry-leading solution for customer experiences, together with the C3 AI Suite and Microsoft Dynamics 365, will enable brands to deliver rich experiences that drive business growth.”

“This is an exciting development in the advancement of Enterprise AI,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “This partnership between C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe will bring a unique and powerful new CRM offering to the market. We are adopting AI in multiple applications internally and in new products and services for our customers through our C3.ai partnership. We look forward to offering C3 AI CRM to our customers and benefitting from the capabilities internally.”

Combining the market-leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM software with Adobe’s leading suite of customer experience management solutions alongside C3.ai’s enterprise AI capabilities, C3 AI CRM is the world’s first AI-driven, industry-specific CRM built with a modern AI-first architecture. C3 AI CRM integrates and unifies vast amounts of structured and unstructured data from enterprise and extraprise sources into a unified, federated image to drive real-time predictive insights across the entire revenue supply chain, from contact to cash. With embedded AI-driven, industry-specific workflows, C3 AI CRM helps teams:

Accurately forecast revenue

Accurately predict product demand

Identify and reduce customer churn

Identify highly-qualified prospects

Next-best offer, next-best product

AI-driven segmentation, marketing, and targeting

C3 AI CRM enables brands to take advantage of their real-time customer profiles for cross-channel journey orchestration. The joint solution offers an integrated ecosystem that empowers customers to take advantage of leading CRM capabilities along with an integrated ecosystem with Azure, Microsoft 365, and the Microsoft Power Platform. C3 AI CRM is pre-built and configured for industries – financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, aerospace, automotive, public sector, defense, and intelligence – enabling customers to deploy and operate C3 AI CRM and its industry-specific machine learning models quickly. In addition, C3 AI CRM leverages the common data model of the Open Data Initiative (ODI), making it easier to bring together disparate customer data from across the enterprise.

C3 AI CRM is immediately available, with Adobe Experience Cloud sold separately. C3 AI CRM powered by Dynamics 365 will be available from C3.ai, Adobe, Microsoft and through the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketplace. Please contact sales@c3.ai to learn more.

About C3.ai

C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications in addition to an increasingly broad portfolio of turn-key AI applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a revolutionary, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically enhances data science and application development.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

Contacts

C3.ai Public Relations:

April Marks



(917) 574-5512



pr@c3.ai

Microsoft Media Relations:

WE Communications for Microsoft



(425) 638-7777



rrt@we-worldwide.com

Adobe Comms:

Ashley Levine



(408) 666-5888



aslevine@adobe.com