Buying the right rugged mobile computing device key to boosting mobile worker productivity and efficiency

Latest “Time To Do More” whitepaper helps mobile computing buyers consider the best device for their mobile workforce

BRACKNELL, UK. 28th January 2020 – Panasonic today published its Time to Do More whitepaper aimed at helping IT buyers choose mobile computing devices that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their mobile workforce.

“For the mobile workforce, one device cannot fit all,” explained Jan Kaempfer, General Manager of Marketing for Mobile Solutions Business Division – Europe. “There are a myriad of different mobile workers undertaking any number of differing tasks in various challenging environmental conditions. The key to helping mobile workers find the time to do more is to build mobile computing devices that match their needs, with the ergonomic and functional design to help them achieve their goals faster.”

The whitepaper identifies the essential elements mobile device buyers need to consider when specifying solutions and how they can help the workforce find time to do more. Areas covered include:

Reliability

With industry average failure rates at 18%[1] and downtime per device, including repairs, costing 2,800 euros on average, device failure rates are a critical consideration.

Integrated Applications

How integrated applications, such as barcode scanners and thermal cameras can boost productivity.

Daylight viewable screens

How choosing the right display screen, for example for reading in bright sunlight, can cut reading time by as much as 25%.

Ergonomic design

How specialist design can improve productivity. For example, scanner activation buttons on both sides of a device can improve efficiency by up to 13%.

The whitepaper also provides helpful European business examples explaining how organisations from different industry sectors are using rugged mobile computing devices to improve productivity and efficiency.

“This whitepaper will help mobile device buyers focus on the necessary ergonomics, design, functionality and support to provide a device that will operate in harmony with their mobile workforce,” said Kaempfer. “A device that is intuitive, fast, effective and long-working; saving the workforce time to free them to focus on the things that matter to them. More time to think, more time to innovate, more time to learn, more time to train, more time to create or simply more time to spend time with family and friends.”

For more information visit: https://toughbook.panasonic.eu/time-to-do-more

[1] IDC analyst group

Source: RealWire