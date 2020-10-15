Bright Machines Announces Election of Glenda Dorchak to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Bright Machines announced the appointment of Glenda Dorchak to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We’re delighted to welcome Glenda to the Bright Machines Board,” said CEO and board director Amar Hanspal. “Her breadth of experience, both leading and advising high growth technology companies, will be of great value as we continue our work to bring intelligent automation to factories around the world.”

Ms. Dorchak has spent thirty years in operating roles in the technology industry, spanning software, semiconductors, and services starting with IBM Corporation, where she began her general management career as General Manager, PC Direct, Personal Systems Group. She joined e-retailer Value America and, after the IPO, served as Chairman and CEO before joining Intel Corporation as VP and COO, Intel Communications Group. She went on to be Intel’s Group General Manager of the Broadband Products Group and later the Consumer Electronics Group. She returned to the CEO office with Intrinsyc Software, a public engineering software and services provider, then VirtualLogix, a private mobile virtualization software provider acquired in 2010. Her most recent operating role was as EVP and GM Global Business with Spansion Semiconductor, a flash memory manufacturer acquired by Cypress Semiconductor.

Ms. Dorchak has been in the boardroom as a sitting CEO or an independent director for over twenty years and brings a wealth of experience. She currently serves on technology company public boards for ANSYS (ANSS), CREE (CREE), and Viavi Solutions (VIAV) as well as private company boards, including Global Foundries. Ms. Dorchak previously served on the boards of Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), acquired by NVidia in 2020, and Quantenna Communications (QTNA), acquired by ON Semiconductors in 2019 and was Operating Advisor to OMERS Private Equity from 2014 to 2020.

“Every industry is challenged to drive efficiency and profitability; these challenges demand manufacturing automation solutions. Bright Machines addresses this opportunity with innovative technology and products that transform the way physical products are made. I look forward to working with this talented team and board as Bright Machines achieves growth and industry leadership,” said Ms. Dorchak.

Ms. Dorchak joins current Bright Machines board directors Lior Susan, Carl Bass, Stephen Luczo, and Amar Hanspal.

Bright Machines helps companies manufacture more products at a higher-quality and lower cost. The company's software and robotic cells intelligently automate product assembly and inspection, helping solve modern factories' capacity needs and labor challenges.

